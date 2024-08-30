The Floating Restaurant that Sails on Waters of Tortuguero River

Tasting Caribbean cuisine while sailing along the Tortuguero River is possible thanks to the La Katonga restaurant. It is a structure installed on two boats that allow it to navigate while the guests are eating and enjoying the natural beauty.

The structure is two 50-passenger boats, with two outboard motors of 70 horsepower each. The place has space for 20 people, with five tables for four customers each.

The menu offered is innovative. At the entrance it rescues part of the Costa Rican roots with a chayote ceviche with coconut milk, widely used in the region’s preparations.

For the salads they use avocado, thyme and homemade blackberry dressing. Lunch can be fish (three different options) with coconut milk and saffron. The bread served on board is homemade.

“I don’t know another restaurant that, in addition to floating, navigates while we enjoy; It is a unique experience,” said the sales manager of Grupo Mawamba, to which the restaurant belongs, Eugenia Jurado.

Katonga was born in the 80s

According to the spokesperson, the experience began in the 80s with a boat called La Mawamba. It took people seven hours to get to Tortuguero from Moín through this means.

Later, the construction of the Lodge began and therefore, little by little, La Mawamba stopped working. However, the rudder of that boat that today gives direction to La Katonga was rescued.

However, a business twist and the availability of boats allowed the founders, Mauricio and Norma, to create the restaurant that today travels the waters of the National Park.

Getting there

If you want to visit this restaurant, remember that to get to Tortuguero you can do it on a 20-minute plane ride from the Domestic Terminal of the Juan Santamaría International Airport.

Also by land, driving to the La Pavona pier, in Cariari. There you take a boat that takes you on a one-hour trip while you enjoy nature until you reach the center of Tortuguero.

