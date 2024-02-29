More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    “The Fate of the Universe is at Stake”: Warns Researcher About Dangers of Artificial Intelligence

    Roman V. Yampolskiy, former Elon Musk researcher, also assured that it is quite difficult to keep artificial intelligence under control.

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Last year, several technology experts issued warnings about the potential risks associated with the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), urging a pause to allow for closer analysis and ensure safety in the development of this technology.

    Among those raising their voices on this issue is Roman V. Yampolskiy, a renowned specialist in artificial intelligence security, who in the past was supported by Elon Musk, the prominent technology entrepreneur.

    Yampolskiy, currently an associate professor of computer science at the University of Louisville, has expressed concern about the potential implications of uncontrolled AI advancement. Consider that these rapid advances could lead us towards dangerous scenarios and, therefore, deserve a deeper analysis.

    Independent action against humans

    In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Yampolskiy shared that he is working on a book exploring the risks associated with advanced AI. He warns that these technologies could evolve to the point of acting independently, even against human interests.

    The expert emphasizes the importance of AI being modifiable, transparent and understandable to humans, as a measure to guarantee effective control over its development. However, it recognizes that there are no absolute guarantees that prevent AI from posing a threat to humanity.

    The most important problem facing humanity

    “It is not surprising that many consider this the most important problem facing humanity. The result could be either prosperity or extinction, and the fate of the universe is at stake,” warns Yampolskiy. These words reflect the urgency of responsibly addressing the advancement of AI, considering its possible long-term implications.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    - Advertisement -
    Previous article
    Costa Rican Livestock is a Pillar of the Country’s Environmental Sustainability
    Next article
    Artificial Intelligence Changes the Game Strategy for Sports Brands
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Local NewsTCRN STAFF -

    31 Purple Points Will Provide Care and Guidance to Women Victims of Violence and Sexual Harassment in Costa Rica

    Since last September, the Attention and Support Centers in complaint processes, known as Violet Points, were launched in Costa...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »