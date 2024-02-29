Last year, several technology experts issued warnings about the potential risks associated with the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), urging a pause to allow for closer analysis and ensure safety in the development of this technology.

Among those raising their voices on this issue is Roman V. Yampolskiy, a renowned specialist in artificial intelligence security, who in the past was supported by Elon Musk, the prominent technology entrepreneur.

Yampolskiy, currently an associate professor of computer science at the University of Louisville, has expressed concern about the potential implications of uncontrolled AI advancement. Consider that these rapid advances could lead us towards dangerous scenarios and, therefore, deserve a deeper analysis.

Independent action against humans

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Yampolskiy shared that he is working on a book exploring the risks associated with advanced AI. He warns that these technologies could evolve to the point of acting independently, even against human interests.

The expert emphasizes the importance of AI being modifiable, transparent and understandable to humans, as a measure to guarantee effective control over its development. However, it recognizes that there are no absolute guarantees that prevent AI from posing a threat to humanity.

The most important problem facing humanity

“It is not surprising that many consider this the most important problem facing humanity. The result could be either prosperity or extinction, and the fate of the universe is at stake,” warns Yampolskiy. These words reflect the urgency of responsibly addressing the advancement of AI, considering its possible long-term implications.