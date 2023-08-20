More
    The Factors that Will Make Costa Rica Report Higher Growth

    A greater contribution to external demand, a good performance of the special production regime and the prevailing optimism in almost all sectors will be decisivefor it

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rica will no longer grow 3.3% in its production, but 4.2% and this will bring employment, stable interest rates and more investment. “Among the factors that are mediating, the following stand out: a greater contribution in external demand, driven by the increase in exports, which remain solid despite a slight slowdown in their growth rate compared to 2022 and a good performance of the special production regime, especially in the medical implements sector”, said Pablo González, an economic analyst for the Stock Market.

    Optimism reigns

    In addition, optimism reigns in almost all sectors, except for trade, transport and agriculture. The figure was changed with respect to May 2023 when, however, there are still risks that could bring down this projection.

    Lower growth in the largest trading partners such as the United States and Europe, an intensification of geopolitical conflicts and their effect on trade and the prices of raw materials are some of the risks listed by Róger Madrigal, president of the Central Bank.

    Tatiana Gutierrez
    Wilmer Useche
