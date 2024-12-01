To commemorate the centenary of the National Insurance Institute (INS), the Jade Museum and Pre-Columbian Culture presents ¡Por la Fiesta!. This exhibition also commemorates the 47th anniversary of the museum and offers a journey full of color, art, and history about the celebrations that define the cultural identity of Costa Rica.

The exhibition, located in the temporary exhibition hall on the fourth floor, includes pieces from the INS visual arts collection, complemented by contributions from other museums, institutions, and national artists. Additionally, it offers interactive and educational spaces designed for visitors of all ages.

Celebrating the Centenary of the INS

“We continue to celebrate the Centenary of the INS, which is why at the Jade Museum we have selected a series of works of art to represent those manifestations when it comes to celebrating.” We have named this temporary exhibition “For the Celebration!” It will be open to the public starting November 16, and we invite you to come with your family and friends,” said Laura Rodríguez, director of the Jade Museum.

All the details:

The museum maintains its usual hours, from Monday to Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Rates:

National adults ₡3,000

Students with ID ₡1,200

Children under 5 years old and seniors free

Foreign students $5