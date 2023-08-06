The Event Seeks To Position Costa Rica As A Benchmark For Wellness In The National And International Markets

Founded with the collective and development in mind

Castro made it very clear that the Costa Rica Wellness Summit was founded to promote wellness in all areas of life, and its focus encompasses various aspects of physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness.

“The main objective is to provide a space where participants can explore and learn about holistic wellness practices and approaches, as well as connect with experts in the field. We seek to provide an enriching experience that inspires and empowers people to take positive steps towards their wellness and quality of life,” he said.

With the Wellness Summit, representatives keep the focus on balance in today’s fast-paced and stressful society, according to Allan.

“Our event is about creating an inclusive and enriching environment where participants can discover new perspectives, gain practical tools and connect with a community committed to wellness through the pure life essence of our country. We value knowledge sharing, mutual inspiration, and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle,” he added.

As for plans, they aspire to expand the reach of the activity, reaching more individuals and communities interested in wellness worldwide. “We are looking to collaborate with global experts and develop strategic partnerships to continue to deliver high-quality content and transformative experiences at our events.”

Over the years they manage to bring together leading experts to offer the best to participants!

Over the years, the event of utmost importance throughout Latin America has managed to bring together leading experts in various disciplines related to wellness, giving attendees a unique opportunity to learn and grow personally.

September 2023 will undoubtedly be no exception because it will be 2 days of learning, which will include lunch and coffee-breaks.

There will be more than 30 national and international presentations of the highest level, from 50 exhibitors of products and services of Corporate Wellness and Wellness Tourism.

The facilitators are in charge of technical and practical training, as well as networking spaces and strengthening public relations. Always covering the trends.

Among the contents of the lectures, we would like to highlight some of them: The power of Wellness in today’s economy; client case studies and how to boost performance and maximize the use of resources to create wellness products and services; the importance of proper nutrition in organizations; health 3.0: Optimizing the user experience through technology; Wellness coaching and neuro leadership; results-based wellness program and much more related to tourism today.

Finally, with your ticket, you will be contributing capital to the Maleku communities of La Fortuna de S.C. and the creation of the 1st Corporate Forest of Costa Rica.

For more information about the event you can follow them through their account on the social network Instagram: @wellnesssummitcr and if you want to reserve your place you can write to the e-mail: [email protected]