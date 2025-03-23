On March 21, the Teatro de la Aduana will open the second season of the internationally award-winning play “My Son Walks Just a Little Slower.” After a first season in 2024, which was attended by more than 600 people, the production returns with a new opportunity for Costa Rican audiences to experience this story.

Directed by Gladys Alzate and performed by the GarúaTeatro company, this play by Croatian playwright Ivor Martinić invites you on a “deep and moving emotional journey,” according to the Ministry of Culture.

The play immerses us in the dynamics of a family dealing with Branko’s neurodegenerative disease. He is a young man whose physical condition confronts him with constant challenges.

However, the true story lies in the internal conflicts, love, frustrations, and hope that surround his loved ones. Through a sensitive text, the staging reveals the complexity of human relationships, the struggle for acceptance, and resilience in the face of adversity, the organization adds.

A luxury cast in this production

For actor Manfred Ramírez, who plays Branko, taking on this role is a significant challenge: “It’s about creating a character who lives with a physical disability without falling into stereotypes, showing his humanity beyond his condition.

“It has led me to reflect on how we experience fragility and strength in daily life, and how theater has the power to raise awareness about bodily and emotional diversity.

“I hope the audience can connect with the authenticity of this story and with Branko’s perspective on the world,” the actor notes. The production features a cast that includes six national award winners, along with emerging talent.

Among the 10 characters in this unusual family, Carlos Alvarado stands out in his role as Oliver. In addition to Alvarado, the cast also includes Vicky Montero as Ana, the family’s grandmother, and Karen Mora as Mía.

Also cast include José Elizondo as Robert; Natalia Regidor as Rita; Winston Washington as Mijael; Karla Barquero as Sara; Ilse Faith as Doris; Julian Valverde as Tin; Manfred Ramírez as Branko; and the addition of the role of Doris on some dates throughout the season.

Performance Details:

Performances will take place at the Teatro de La Aduana in Barrio Escalante:

Weekends from March 21st to 30th.

Tickets are now available through the ticket office link: www.ticketshow.cr/mihijosolocaminaunpocomslento

General admission is ¢9,000 and a special price of ¢6,000 for students and Gold Citizens.

