More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    The Diner En Blanc Event Returns in its Seventh Edition After a Pause Due to the Pandemic

    Bringing together personalities from showbiz, television, fashion, art and the business world

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The Diner en Blanc, an event attended by “memberships” and where participants must wear white, will return in 2024 for its seventh edition.The last edition took place in March 2020, days before the pandemic was declared in Costa Rica and mass events were prohibited.

    However, after the return to normality, this activity was not carried out until now, whose organizers officially announced it last Wednesday on their social networks.For now there is no further information about the date, time and place, which is revealed until the day of the event itself.

    The dynamics

    The Diner en Blanc brings together personalities from showbiz television, fashion, art and the business world.People are summoned to one or more places, from where buses leave to the chosen place.

    In past years the headquarters were:

    Savannah Core

    Peace Garden (in front of the Metallic building)

    La Soledad square in the Chinese neighborhood

    Hacienda Espinal

    Here attendees must pay a certain amount in dollars in advance, but this does not include food, drinks, or the decoration of each table. That is the responsibility of those who are invited.

    “Diner en Blanc does not guarantee that the host can fulfill all the orders you make on the site, nor is it responsible for said orders,” indicates one of the terms and conditions of the activity.

    The history

    As reported by the German network DW, in 1988 the Frenchman François Pasquier decided to organize a secret picnic in Paris to meet new people.

    “That’s why he asked his friends to bring other friends. And thus the idea of ​​Diner en Blanc was born: the largest culinary event in the world, which brought together tens of thousands of people every year,” reads the DW article.

    For its part, National Geographic explains that Diner en Blanc is a global epicurean phenomenon (relating to pleasures). It is celebrated in more than 70 cities in more than 25 countries around the world, including Mexico and Costa Rica.

    Each event is led by local organizers “who fell in love with the concept and have wanted to bring it to their cities, giving this meeting a local flavor,” the publication details.

    In the case of Costa Rica, this edition arrives with a different organizing team than years ago and is made up of:

    Éric Jean jean

    Cyril Bagues

    Gabriel Clare

    Mauricio López

    Arlene Raventós

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    Source Sergio Arce
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Golfito:The Gateway to Golfo Dulce
    Next article
    First Biennial of Light Art in Costa Rica Brings Together 51 Artists: Here Are the Details
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Local NewsTCRN STAFF -

    First Biennial of Light Art in Costa Rica Brings Together 51 Artists: Here Are the Details

    The Children's Museum is the headquarters of the I Biennial of Light Art in Costa Rica, in which...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »