The Spanish Concert Seasonis back in 2025. The Cultural Center of Spain in Costa Rica, with the goal of promoting Spanish and Costa Rican music and in alliance with institutions of the state and academia, organizes a wide and selected program of concerts, recitals and master classes with the best professionals.

During the press conference on a warm Tuesday morning, February 25, at the residence of the Spanish Ambassador, Eva Martínez, the robust programming for the 2025 Spanish Concert Season was announced.

Celebrating 175 years of friendship between Spain and Costa Rica

This year’s season is even more special as it celebrates 175 years of friendship between Spain and Costa Rica. “The project simply aims to bring the best of Spain, both in conductors, and musicians, and in repertoire. “I think that music in Spain is at a very important level at the moment,” said Ricardo Ramón Jarne, director of the Cultural Center of Spain in Costa Rica and co-curator of the season.

“We have many orchestras. There is a lot of movement, many auditoriums, and that makes for very good musicians, because they have a lot of continuous practice and great training.”

The third season is an important coordination between the Embassy of Spain, the Cultural Center of Spain in Costa Rica, the Ministry of Culture of Costa Rica and various governmental and academic institutions.

The season has a great variety of recitals, concerts and workshops at the National Theater, the University of Costa Rica, the Jade Museum, the Museum of Costa Rican Art, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other places of great cultural importance in Costa Rica.

According to the Spanish pianist and cultural manager and also co-curator of the season, Calio Alonso, who is the As curator of the Spanish Concert Season, this season also seeks to be a spokesperson for the projects of the Ministry of Culture and is a great celebration of the 175 years of diplomatic relations between both countries.

Young Talents of Costa Rica

In this framework, they will bring some of the best musicians and artists from Spain and simultaneously supporting Costa Rican talent with different proposals such as the series entitled “Young Talents of Costa Rica”.

“Most of the activities are proposals of the Ministry of Culture and whose joint season begins this week with Andrés Salado, our new director of the National Symphony Orchestra,” said Alonso. “With him will be the Spanish pianist JuanPérez Floristán, winner of the most important piano awards in the world. It is a huge pleasure for Costa Rica that Juan is here.”

For Jorge Rodríguez, Minister of Culture, 2025 is a very Spanish year for Costa Rica since the relationship and cooperation with Spain in cultural matters is absolute. Rodríguez commented that Costa Rica is the country that collaborates the most with Costa Rica in different cultural areas.

“The cooperation of the Cultural Center and the Embassy to be able to combine the projects has been very important. I believe that it is a magnificent opportunity to show that when we talk about collaboration, about relationships, it makes sense,” said Rodríguez. “This year we will be able to do many things thanks to this close cooperation.”

This season has the participation of 25 artists and 11 governmental institutions from the cultural sector. There will also be screenings of productions from the Teatro de la Zarzuela in September at the headquarters of the Compañía Lírica Nacional. Most of the invited artists will give master classes with free registration for the students of the country and open to the general public.

The 2025 Spanish Concert Season will open with Spaniard Andrés Salado, the new principal conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra, and award-winning Spanish pianist Juan Pérez Floristán. The concert will be this Friday, February 28 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the National Theater of Costa Rica.

