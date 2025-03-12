In the framework of International Women’s Day (Saturday, March 8), the Cultural Center of Spain inaugurated the exhibition “Submersion: Artistic dialogues on the aquatic and the human.” The exhibition brings together the wonderful art of Costa Rican artists Karla Herencia, Laura Cruz, Lorena Villalobos, Lucía Madriz and Maga González.

In the context of the exhibition, the artists explore the multiple dimensions of water as a resource and territory in dispute from a feminist perspective. The exhibition proposes an immersion in the symbolic, material and political relationship between the human being and water. Through a selection of works that address their intimate, sensorial and ecological dimensions, the exhibition raises urgent questions about the fragility of water ecosystems and our collective responsibility in their preservation.

Water as a personal and social space of memory, resistance and transformation

The artists gathered in this exhibition approach water as a personal and social space of memory, resistance and transformation. From representations of its flow and volume to metaphors about its contamination and dreaminess, their works invite us to navigate between fascination and alarm, reminding us that we are water. Human beings are composed of 60% water and 71% of the surface of the planet Earth is covered by water.

As part of the inauguration, a party was held at the Cultural Center of Spain with music by Son Semillas and La China Venenosa to continue commemorating the feminist struggle for equal rights and gender equality and welcomed those who participated in the march on International Women’s Day and those who want to join in this commemoration.

In parallel to the exhibition, the Cultural Center of Spain together with the Museum of Women of Costa Rica, invited feminist collectives, artists and activists to participate with performances that make visible the struggles and demands of women and dissidents around the world and they performed within the 8M march in the Women’s Museum’s entourage. Lucía G. Vindas, As Duas Ensamble Binacional, Daniela Martén Rothe, Vero Luna-Isa Oldenburg, Son Semillas, Diana Gardeneira, Eugenia S. Rudín and Catalina Zeledón-Stefan Fiedler performed.

In addition to the exhibition, the CCE commemorates this women’s month in March with the screening and discussion of the Spanish film “Cerdita”, the poetry recital “Festival Grito de Mujer 2025”, the presentation of the book “Historia de Monteverde en la voz de sus abuelas”, the call for visual artists for the exhibition “Mujeres en el Quijote en Costa Rica”, the call for poetry and micro-story for the exhibition “Mujeres en el Quijote en Costa Rica” and the feminist training workshop “For the defense of our rights” given by the organization ACCEDER to continue working for equal rights for women.

Information on “Submersion: Artistic dialogues on the aquatic and the human“

For more information on the exhibition and party “Submersion: Artistic dialogues on the aquatic and the human”, see:

https://ccecr.org/evento/sumersion-dialogos-artisticos-sobre-lo-acuatico-y-lo-humano

https://ccecr.org/evento/fiesta-8m-2

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR