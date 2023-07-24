The Costa Rican Children’s Museum Inaugurates an Interactive Room Dedicated to Writing

The Children’s Museum inaugurated an interactive room dedicated to writing. This is Scriptum, The Art of Writing, a 153 m² space that is now available to the public.The modern space “fosters awareness among visitors, especially boys and girls, about how this communication system has been fundamental in the construction of civilization and continues to be relevant in the modern world,” the Children’s Museum said in a statement.

The new room is divided into different sections and will take visitors on a journey through different eras and civilizations. Highlights:

Primitive or rock art

Paleolithic era

Mesopotamia

Egypt

China

India

Mesoamerica

Modern world

Through a historical tour, interactive experiences, devices, identification cards, modules and attractive spaces, both children and adults “will undertake a captivating journey to learn about the evolution of writing: from the first pictograms to the most complex writing systems developed by different cultures,” the Children’s Museum said in a statement.

As visitors explore the new room, they will understand how writing has been a fundamental tool for human development, communication, cultural and social progress.In addition, they will be motivated to reflect on the importance of keeping this practice alive and using it in their daily lives.

Learning through play: find the 7 talismans

The entire theme of the new room of the Children’s Museum will be addressed and presented to the public from the following framework: humanity is about to lose the ability to write, since ancient artifacts have disappeared: ancestral talismans.

Children and adults will have to find the seven talismans to restore this knowledge.The presence of an archaic scribe will help visitors travel back in time to discover how humanity first created writing.

The families will visit the seven modules, in which they must decipher the writing signs to find the ancestral talismans. In each module there is a talisman protected by its respective deity.

Thus, each time a talisman is activated, an ancient scribe will guide and teach them about their culture and origin of their writing. Once all the talismans have been found, boys and girls, young people and adults, will give humanity back the ability to write.

The new hall of the so-called Castillo de los Sueños opens to the public today after more than 14 months of conceptualization, production, design and construction work. This, thanks to the support of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in our country.

Last days of Dinolab: A Jurassic Experience

All families who want to know and enjoy “SCRIPTUM, The Art of Writing”, as well as the more than 45 interactive rooms of the Children’s Museum, can do so during this holiday period (until July 30) from Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Also, these are the last days of Dinolab: A Jurassic Experience, the exhibition with more than 15 large animatronic dinosaurs and a scientific mega-laboratory that will be open to the public until Sunday, July 30.

As of Tuesday, August 1, the regular hours and value of the entrance to the Children’s Museum return: Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. m. to 4:30 p.m. m. Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. m. to 5 p.m.Entrance fee: ¢2,500 children under 15 years of age and ¢3,000 adults.