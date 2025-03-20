More
    The Costa Rica Convention Center Will Be the Epicenter of Electronic Music on April 5th for 10 Hours

    On April 5th, the Convention Center in Heredia will be the epicenter of electronic music. The Electric Animals Fest 2025 will take place that day, starting at 5 p.m.

    On April 5th, the Convention Center in Heredia will be the epicenter of electronic music. The Electric Animals Fest 2025 will take place that day, starting at 5 p.m. and scheduled to end at 5 a.m., according to the organizers.

    The lineup of artists has not yet been revealed, but will not be until March 21st. However, they announced that once the names are revealed, ticket prices will increase.

    For now, these are the ticket prices:

    General: $45

    VIP: $75

    Backstage: $125

    VIP Tables (10 people): $150 each

    Premium VIP Tables (10 people): $200 each

    Backstage Tables (6 people): $500 each

    Premium Backstage Tables (6 people): $666.67

    Discounts available with the code Ascendio

    Tickets are available at cr.publitickets.com.

    Five Events That Day

    On April 5th, there will be five events at different locations in the Greater Metropolitan Area:

    Chayanne at the National Stadium

    Shawn Mendes at Parque Viva

    Rock Fest Se Baña: Teatro Auditorio Nacional

    Gytian at Río Campo

    Electric Animals at the Convention Center

    A few days ago, Ernesto Arceyut, a producer with extensive experience in Costa Rica and the region, applauded the diversity of events for a country like ours, considered the most expensive in Latin America to produce. This is in light of the fact that for every ¢100 a person pays for their ticket, ¢33 is allocated to various taxes and fees, as detailed by Arceyut:

    ¢6 to the National Theater

    ¢5 to the municipality where the event will be held

    ¢6 to the Association of Composers and Musical Authors of Costa Rica (ACAM)

    ¢3 to Fonotica

    ¢13 for sales

    This compares to countries like the United States (7%), Colombia (15%), and Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras, which charge 15%.

    Arceyut asserts that, despite this situation, Costa Rica is not only an attractive market for public performances, but has also managed to recover after the pandemic.

    
    
