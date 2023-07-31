The Clean Wave Foundation Has Carried Out Some 320 Days of Solid Waste Collection in Guanacaste

During six years of work, The Clean Wave Foundation has carried out some 320 solid waste cleanup days in Playa Tamarindo of Santa Cruz, Guanacaste, as well as other surrounding areas.

According to Andrés Bermúdez, President of the Foundation, this initiative, which is carried out under the “zero waste” philosophy, managed to involve some 6,500 volunteers from Costa Rica and other countries who removed this type of waste from coastal areas and; In addition, together with various communities in the Pampas province.

A totally successful plan

“For us, this has been a totally successful plan due to the large number of people it has managed to involve, but also due to the social impact generated in favor of the message that we must preserve our beaches free of this type of contamination,” said Bermúdez.

This Saturday, July 29, The Clean Wave Foundation will organize a series of events to commemorate six years of creation thanks to the efforts of local leaders in Tamarindo who are concerned about developing plans in favor of the environment.

“We are a young organization, established in July 2017, but that in this short period of life has demonstrated with concrete achievements that they can join forces from various sectors to encourage the awareness of residents and visitors, nationals and foreigners, who are eager to join this cause”, recounted Bermúdez.

A lot of action

Katia Gómez, Vice President of the Foundation, indicated that theircelebration are “great opportunities to disseminate our work, but; In addition, seek new allies to promote more projects in order to expand the results to new sectors”.

For his part, Adrián Campos, Secretary of The Clean Wave, stated that “it is always important to find new partners that help us achieve the objectives that we have set for ourselves, this will contribute to a greater reach that, in the end, is one of the main goals”.