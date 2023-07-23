The Challenges of Privacy in the Age of Social Media

In the age of social media, privacy has become one of the most important and relevant challenges we face as a society. As technology advances and digital platforms become increasingly integrated into our daily lives, our online activities and personal information are exposed to an unprecedented degree.

One of the most prominent concerns is the massive collection of data by social media and other platforms that we can find online. These companies collect information about our likes, preferences, location, relationships, and other aspects of our lives. They use this data to target personalized advertising and deliver relevant content, but it also raises serious questions about privacy and the control we have over our own information.

According to statistics from the Global Cybersecurity Index of the International Telecommunication Union, they indicate that cyberattacks have increased between 30% and 40% in the last 3 years in Latin America, a scenario also faced by Panama, which suffered 1,284,480 attempted cyberattacks. between July and September 2022, according to data from FortiGuard Labs.

Among the 5 most relevant challenges faced by Internet users are:

Collection and use of personal data- Social media collect large amounts of personal data from their users, such as their interests, online activity and so on. The challenge lies in how this data is used and shared, and whether proper consent is obtained from users.

Complex privacy settings and options- Social media often offer complex privacy settings and confusing options that make it difficult for users to understand and control who has access to their personal information. This can lead to users unintentionally sharing more information than is desired or necessary.

Sharing information without consent- Users can tag or share information about other people without their consent, which may affect their privacy. Social media must address the challenge of balancing freedom of expression with respect for people’s privacy.

Cyberbullying and online abuse- Social media has amplified the problem of cyberbullying and online abuse. Users can be subjected to harassment, intimidation, defamation and other types of abuse, which affects their privacy and security online.

Security breaches and data breaches- Social media are subject to security breaches and data breaches, which may result in the unauthorized disclosure of users’ personal information. This puts privacy at risk and can have negative consequences for those affected.

According to data from Sonda Panama, 78% of companies are protecting their businesses against cyberattacks by understanding the context and the new threats that interconnection has enabled and this is not exclusive to social media profiles.

These challenges demonstrate the importance of addressing privacy, leveraging cybersecurity in the context of social media, and working towards solutions that protect personal data and give users greater control over their information online.