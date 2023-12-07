The Bright Example of Costa Rica in Conservation

After an intense day of work with universities, private companies and civil society organizations, the Plastic Odyssey project left Costa Rica with the full conviction that the country has a well-earned world fame as a nation that is at the forefront. in Latin America in the field of environmental protection in favor of natural resources.

We were in the country for seven days of intense work that received valuable support from the French Embassy, ​​The Clean Wave Foundation, the University of Costa Rica and the United Nations Development Program, which provided valuable technical support, scientific and logistical in this new scale of fight against pollution of the seas with plastic waste.

When we began to design our trip for the entire year, we decided to visit 30 places on three continents. The need to arrive to Costa Rica immediately arose because from our home, in Marseille (France), we learned about the work that this Central American nation has done in the field. environmental by approving advanced legislation, but especially with the exponential growth of initiatives of this type throughout the national territory.

Perception from Europe

That perception from Europe was correct. Here we find strategic partners in Playa Tamarindo de Guanacaste, the Nicoya Peninsula, San Ramón de Alajuela, Desamparados and Heredia – to name a few places – where our message we are sure fell on fertile soil.

A huge task ahead

The task of cleaning the seas where millions of plastic waste are deposited daily is simply titanic, it requires thousands of hours of work, cutting-edge technology but, above all, creating a stronger social awareness in favor of recycling and recycling solutions. reuse of materials to prevent them from eventually falling into the oceans

For the success of this mission, it is essential to join forces with partners willing to work in that direction, as is the case in Costa Rica, where we were able to see a large number of business, academic and government initiatives willing to team up with us.Now it is time to start getting to work in search of results in the field of work, but the truth of the matter is that we are starting off on the right foot on Costa Rican soil.

