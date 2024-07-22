The BPM Festival Costa Rica 2025 Announces New Management, Location, & Dates

The BPM Festival, known globally for its pulsating energy and unparalleled music experiences, has announced its upcoming 4th edition in Costa Rica with new dates and a new location. Its flagship 5-day event will debut at a brand-new festival site in Costa Rica where the jungle will come alive from January 8-12, 2025. The next iteration of the festival will mark a transformative reawakening as it enters a new chapter, brimming with fresh inspiration and perspective. Under new management and with a refreshed team at the helm, a reborn experience of the renowned event awaits. Early bird tickets will go on Friday July 26th at 11 AM ET / 9 AM CT.

The BPM Festival 2025 will unfold across a sprawling 200-acre venue, featuring two nighttime jungle stages and one daytime beach stage, while select events will continue in Tamarindo, including daytime parties at beach clubs and Chiquita’s as a mainstay. This new setting will offer an immersive day-to-night journey set against Costa Rica’s stunning sunsets and lush landscapes. With a focus on elevated production quality, including enhanced sound, lighting, and stage design, the BPM is pulling out all the stops as it ushers in its next era.

Behind the scenes, The BPM Festival has recently onboarded Driss Skali from Talent 1st Management – formerly the talent buyer for the likes of SXM Festival and more, Skali joins the bookings team at BPM. This addition, along with a reinvigorated team working diligently, signals the festival’s commitment to delivering a finely curated lineup that will be announced as the event draws closer. The organizers are also crafting unique activations and spontaneous pop-up events in town. To further streamline the new and improved experience, The BPM Festival has partnered with high-end hotels and is implementing efficient transportation plans. Early bird tickets will be available on Friday, July 26th at 11 AM ET. Fans can sign up to unlock early bird pricing HERE.

The BPM Festival remains dedicated to creating unique experiences while staying true to its roots and the community that has supported the brand throughout the years. As preparations for its upcoming edition are underway, the excitement builds, and anticipation for this monumental event reaches new heights.

For more information about The BPM Festival: Costa Rica 2025, including future lineup announcements and ticket details, please visit https://thebpmfestival.com/

https://www.instagram.com/thebpmfestival

https://www.facebook.com/thebpmfestival

Key highlights for the 2025 edition include:

A sprawling 200-acre venue featuring two nighttime jungle stages and one daytime beach stage

Select events continuing in Tamarindo, including daytime parties at beach clubs and Chiquita’s

Enhanced production quality with elevated sound, lighting, and stage design

New management and a refreshed team, including Driss Skali from Talent 1st Management and SXM Festival joining the bookings team

Early bird tickets will go on sale next Friday, July 26th at 11AM ET / 9AM CT – pre-sale link HERE. More info and lineup details coming soon…might you be interested in sharing the exciting news about BPM’s new era once tickets go on sale next week?

About The BPM Festival

Since its inception in 2008 as a post-New Year’s Eve industry gathering for bartenders, promoters, and musicians, The BPM Festival has evolved into a globally recognized beacon for the best in techno and house music. With a rich history spanning picturesque locations such as Mexico, Portugal, and Tel Aviv, as well as satellite events in Bali, Brazil, Dubai, Ibiza, Miami, and Toronto, BPM has become a staple on the international festival circuit. Now, under new management and with a refreshed team,

The BPM Festival is embarking on its most ambitious chapter yet. Its upcoming 4th edition in Costa Rica marks a transformative reawakening, featuring a sprawling 200-acre venue near Tamarindo that promises an immersive day-to-night journey amidst stunning sunsets and lush landscapes. With enhanced production, curated lineups, and a commitment to its roots, The BPM Festival continues to push boundaries, offering unparalleled experiences for die-hard fans and newcomers alike in its quest to redefine the global electronic music landscape.

