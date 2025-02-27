“Pura Tinta Fest 2025” will bring together more than 250 national and international artists at the Convention Center, becoming one of the largest tattoo conventions in the region. The event will take place from February 28 to March 2 and tickets are now available at starticket.cr.

More than 12 thousand people are expected to attend during the three days of activities, which include tattoo contests, musical performances, video game tournaments and a cosplay contest with cash prizes. In addition, there will be a sneaker exhibition by Tico Sneaker Head, with a free shoe cleaning area.

Among the confirmed international artists are Yerai Pérez Romero, Pablo Barada, Diego Barrera, Hugo Hab, Déborah Cherrys, Alex Blacker, Toni Donaire, Bill Canales, Jesser Escobar and Mario Amílcar Gómez Sierra, among others.

Tickets cost $15 per day for general admission and $55 for VIP admission for the three days. The schedule of activities will be published in the coming days on puratintafest.com and on the event’s social networks.

An unforgettable experience

“We want attendees to have an unforgettable experience, with the best tattoo artists working live and interacting with the public,” said Sam Zahedi, general producer of Pura Tinta Fest.

Costa Rica as a benchmark in the tattoo industry

The event, which was born in 2022, seeks to consolidate Costa Rica as a benchmark in the tattoo industry, attracting international-level talent and offering a platform for artistic expression for the local community.

