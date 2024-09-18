The Best Extreme Sports in Costa Rica

If you are passionate about adventure and extreme sports, there is no better place for you than Costa Rica. Imagine that feeling of pure adrenaline while you are in the air, water or land; surrounded by lush nature and incredible landscapes.

Kayaking

We recommend kayaking in the Osa Peninsula (southern part of the country), where the wildlife is amazing. If you are not a professional, make sure you enter the water when the waves are not too big, as you will have to paddle a lot to get over them and not get rolled over. Once you’ve made enough progress, you’ll be able to enjoy the surrounding nature at its best and see the Panamanian border in the distance.

Paragliding

Have you ever wished you had wings to fly? Here your dream will come true. We assure you that you will feel your adrenaline level reach the limit, when you are on top of a mountain, ready to run straight to the cliff. The best place to do this is on the coast of Caldera, Puntarenas. With the help of an instructor and a lot of courage you will be able to live the wonderful experience of flying like a bird and see Costa Rica from above. One of those “anecdotes to tell the grandchildren”.

Diving

If you already know how to scuba dive, there are many spectacular sites you can explore and if you have never done it, you can get your license here in Costa Rica. In this country you will find a true diving paradise; we suggest venturing into both the Pacific and the Atlantic, as you will be able to see a greater diversity of species. You are very likely to see animals such as octopus, jellyfish, moray eels and even sharks! But don’t panic, just be sure to show respect to Costa Rica’s animals and follow your instructor’s guidelines.

Mountain Biking (MTB)

Costa Rica is a very mountainous country; here the relief is worthy of admiration. This is something that mountain bikers know how to take advantage of like no one else. Imagine the most extreme bike ride of your life and you still won’t be able to understand the thrill of it until you do it. This daring sport is practiced in many places, but we recommend Limón, Bagaces, Nicoya and Arenal. In these areas there are some Bike Parks, which are a very good option, because there are no cars.

Rafting

The good thing about this sport is that whether you are a beginner or an experienced rafter, you will enjoy it just the same. In Costa Rica there are many rivers with different depths and currents for all levels of experience. The most popular are Pacuare, Sarapiquí, Balsa, Chirripó and Tenorio. If you are not a professional, it is essential that you do it in a tour with expert guides; they will give you all the instructions and safety regulations so that you are not in danger. Ideal to do it with friends or family, because it requires a lot of teamwork.

Surfing

It is one of the most popular sports in the country because there is a great variety of beaches and many are fabulous for surfing in Costa Rica. Professionals and beginners from all over the world come to Costa Rica, longing for the swell of its best beaches; among them Santa Teresa, Matapalo, Malpais, Hermosa and Playa Guiones. If you like surfing or want to learn, this is a country you must visit.

Rappel

An exciting way to enjoy nature while doing sports. Descend from mountains, rocks and peaks; crossing waterfalls of fresh water. Rappel is not only a fun activity to do in a group; it is also an excellent exercise to burn fat and tone muscles. One of the best places to do it is undoubtedly San Carlos.

Climbing

In Costa Rica climbing up the mountain in a harness is just as much fun as climbing down. When you climb, (as opposed to rappel) you must climb huge rocks and mountains until you reach the summit, where you will be rewarded with a breathtaking view from the top. This is also an excellent exercise, as it works all your muscles and strengthens your body. We recommend Cerro de la Muerte and Pico Blanco.

Canopy

One of the most popular activities in Costa Rica; you can do it in many areas of the country, however we recommend Monteverde, Manuel Antonio Park and Arenal Volcano as the best. You will climb to different stations, high up in the trees; where you will slide from one tree to another, through a steel cable. You will be able to see all of nature from above. It is very exciting!

As you can see, getting bored in Costa Rica is not an option. You choose which of these extreme sports you want to experience, or do you dare to do them all? Go for it! It will be a phenomenal experience.

