The expectation of accomplishing things is usually having enough money in your account. No matter how hard of a worker you are though, if you don’t earn enough and mismanage your money, expectations will become fruitless.

Managing finances is not usually taught at schools. It is no wonder that a 2016 survey in Central America shows that only 40% of adults have bank accounts while 37% of the population lives in poverty.

Central Banks and financial superintendents in Central America proposed to provide literacy and inclusion as early as high school. However, many adults will find this an intimidating subject and try to avoid it.

Around the world, 2 billion adults do not have bank accounts but 1.6 billion of them have access to mobile phones. What better way to give everyone access to a formal banking system and the means to manage their money than by using their own phone?

Here are the best mobile apps to help you manage money matters in the simplest and most convenient way possible. These are based on the 2 billion adults, and are available for both iOS and Android device.

Best Financial Multi-tasking App: Mint

The most reliable money management app stays unbeatable for more than a decade. Mint helps you set a budget and track your spending. You can link a credit and debit account to Mint and allow the app to pull up an itemized list of transactions. It also allows you to pay for bills and utilities within the app and automatically updates your budget and balance after. Mint even gives you a rundown of your credit score and suggestions on which areas of your financial health you need to improve on.

Best Money-Saver App: Digit

Link your checking account to Digit and allow it to take portions of your balance every month to put into an emergency savings account. This separate account maintained by Digit is FDIC-insured so you will never have to worry about losing money. Your money earns a 1% interest per annum paid out every quarter. You can easily withdraw from Digit and it will deposit the money order into your account within 24 hours.

Best Spending Habit App: Dave

Dave is a high-security app that monitors your checking account for patterns in your money-spending habits. It takes that data and creates a personal plan and schedule for you. It can recognize regular payments and set alerts for when your bills and utilities are due. It can also predict your balance in a 7-day period and alert you about it to avoid overdraft fees.

Best Cash-Advance App: Earnin

When paydays seem too far away, the solution is Earnin. It provides a way for you to get access to your salary earlier than usual as long as you have already earned it. Just link it to your bank account and your employment information. It will track your hours at work as long as Locations is turned on. When you need the money, just collect the amount of money you need and it is deposited into your account. There is no danger of taking more money than what you have already earned!