Something doesn’t quite match, something is missing, we feel some kind of split, some constitutive fracture or break. When one has already lived a life, it is necessary to be able to coexist with that constitutive discomfort, that ‘something’ that we always lack, except for specific moments, to be definitively happy. In this process of maturation lies the key to being reasonably happy without spending one’s existence chasing painful impossibilities.

Something doesn’t fit. Something doesn’t fit and something “doesn’t fit us.” Dislocated inside, we cannot live in harmony with ourselves. Life dissatisfaction is taking up territory. Too many gaps and voids that we try to fill with things: objects, possessions, acquisitions… that take up space trying to fill our voids.

Something doesn’t fit. We don’t find our place in the world. We never manage to meet our own expectations nor those of others. Always dissatisfied with what we “have” and with what we “are.” With fear of “running out of”

They instill fear in us from the moment we are born. The fear of being dispossessed, of not having enough, of emptiness… Others become competitors for the available resources, adversaries. We mistakenly turn our desires into needs.

From fear, we live stressed, looking for ways to fill the insurmountable gaps that advertising puts in front of us every day, inciting us to consume more and more; inventing non-existent needs that drive us to live discontented and always yearning. From fear, neither serenity nor harmony, nor peace is possible.

Stoppers and holes

The consumer market has learned well to “sell false needs.” If someone wants to sell “plugs,” they don’t have to do it directly. To achieve good sales, what you need to do is “sell holes,” make people notice that they have them. The rest will be very easy.

Whoever realizes their “holes” will look for plugs themselves to fix it. That’s how the cork producer manages to sell them, without the need to advertise. Because, if they want to sell me corks and I think I don’t need them, I’m not going to buy them.

Differentiating between need and desire

Learning to differentiate between need and desire; between what I need and what I want, is key to living simply. We need to breathe, eat, move, shelter ourselves, avoid pain, relate to others, fulfill ourselves…

We don’t need to live by buying the latest models that have hit the market, nor luxury products, nor a wonderful mansion, nor the vast amount of superfluous things that occupy our physical, mental, emotional, or relational spaces.

Repeat this mantra often: “How many things do I not need!” This way, you will make room for simplicity.

