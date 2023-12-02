More
    The Advantages of Being a Digital Nomad in Costa Rica

    Enjoy a Pura Vida lifestyle while earning a living

    Costa Rica has become a popular destination for digital nomads due to its geographic location, climate, timezone, air connectivity, and tourism experience. Consider some of the advantages of being a digital nomad in Costa Rica.

    Cost of living

    Costa Rica has a lower cost of living compared to many other countries, which makes it an attractive destination for digital nomads. The cost of living is especially low in smaller towns and cities.

    Natural beauty

    Costa Rica is known for its natural beauty, including its beaches, jungles, and wildlife. Digital nomads can take advantage of this by exploring the country during their free time.

    Pura Vida lifestyle

    The Pura Vida lifestyle is a way of life in Costa Rica that emphasizes relaxation, happiness, and enjoying life. Digital nomads can benefit from this lifestyle by reducing stress and improving their overall well-being.

    Digital nomad visa

    Costa Rica offers a digital nomad visa that allows foreign nationals and their families to live and work in the country for up to a year[2]. This visa provides legal benefits, such as exemption from complying with “formal and material duties” to the General Directorate of Taxation of the Costa Rican Ministry of Finance.

    Acceptable internet speeds

    Costa Rica has acceptable internet speeds in most cities, which is essential for digital nomads who need to work online.

    Healthcare system

    The healthcare system in Costa Rica is overall decent and affordable, which is important for digital nomads who need access to medical care[5].

    Community

    Costa Rica has a growing community of digital nomads, which provides opportunities for networking and socializing.

    Being a digital nomad in Costa Rica offers many advantages, including a lower cost of living, natural beauty, a Pura Vida lifestyle, a digital nomad visa, acceptable internet speeds, a decent healthcare system, and a growing community of digital nomads.

    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

