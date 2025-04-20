More
    TEDxPuraVidaNiñez Opens Call for Speakers in Costa Rica

    Children between 7 and 13 years old can participate in the selection process for the third edition

    The call for proposals is now open for children between 7 and 13 years old to participate as speakers in the third edition of TEDxPuraVidaNiñez, which will take place on June 12, 2025, at the National Auditorium Theater.

    This event seeks to highlight innovative ideas from children, with the purpose of contributing to a better world and promoting healthy coexistence. Participants can present thoughts, proposals, and reflections focused on various topics, always with the goal of generating a positive impact on their environment.

    How to Participate

    Deadline: Friday, May 2, 2025.

    Video

    Each child must record a horizontal video, less than one minute long, in which they clearly and concisely explain their idea. This video must be sent to the Children’s Museum’s WhatsApp number: 7003-7070. In addition to the video, a responsible adult must send the following information in writing to the same number:

    Participant’s full name

    Name of the responsible adult

    ID number of the responsible adult

    Contact phone number

    Once all proposals are received, a jury will select a first group for auditions. Later, in May, the official list of children who will be part of the TEDxPuraVidaNiñez 2025 group of speakers will be announced.

    More information

    For inquiries, parents can visit the Children’s Museum CR Facebook page or contact them at Whatsapp 7003-7070.

