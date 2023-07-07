More
    Technology and Health Are Some of the Areas with Growing Labor Demand in Costa Rica

    Updating is necessary to cope with new trends in the market regardless of the area

    By TCRN STAFF
    Some professional fields have experienced strong demand and maintain the trend in the last quarter of the year, among the most requested are: Information Technology (IT) With the growing and rapid advancement of technology, professionals in this area are increasingly requested and needed in various areas.

    Software developers, cloud systems engineers, cybersecurity specialists, data engineers, artificial intelligence experts are some examples of positions that continue to be in high demand in the global labor market, and Costa Rica does not escape this reality.

    Marketing

    Marketing IT is increasingly important and required for organizations due to the global reach that the digital world offers through differentiation, interaction and measurement of objectives.

    Marketing specialists, content and social media managers, marketing communication managers, as well as other related positions such as product managers and customer experience specialists, are some of the positions where the demand is notable.

    Health and personal care

    The health area is vital, medical, nursing, and therapist professionals, as well as associated positions such as medical biotechnology, continue to grow and are constantly evolving, incorporating new approaches.

    Sustainable development and the environment

    Environmental awareness Jobs related to renewable energy, sustainable development and conservation of natural resources have experienced significant growth, Energy engineers (solar and wind), environmental engineers, experts in environmental management, auditors and environmental consultants are Some examples.

    In any of the areas, it is important to keep up-to-date, because we are going down paths where innovation is sudden and we have to prepare ourselves for new trends in the labor market.

