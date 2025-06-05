The world is experiencing a technological inflection point. Trends such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud-based software consumption, and automation are redefining the global economic landscape. In this context, the countries of Central America and the Caribbean face the challenge—and the opportunity—to establish themselves as key players in Latin America’s digital transformation.

Evolving Innovation Ecosystems

The region is experiencing sustained growth in its technology industry, driven by digital transformation, the expansion of e-commerce, and the strengthening of its startup ecosystem. Business digitalization is key to improving the competitiveness of small and medium-sized businesses, promoting the adoption of tools such as CRM, ERP, and cloud solutions. This allows them to optimize operations, improve the customer experience, and adapt quickly to market changes.

The positioning of the Central American and Caribbean region among the region’s leaders in AI investment is already a reality. A recent SAP study, conducted among 1,200 business decision-makers in Latin America, revealed that 69% of Colombian companies anticipate a significant impact of AI on their industries, exceeding the regional average of 63%. Furthermore, 54% of organizations plan to increase their investment in AI solutions by 2025, reflecting a firm commitment to automation and technological innovation.

For its part, the Global Innovation Index 2024, prepared by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), clearly shows the heterogeneity of innovative performance in the region.

According to the ranking:

• Costa Rica is positioned as the most innovative country in Central America, ranking 70th globally, thanks to its investment in education, sustainable development, and public policies geared toward innovation.

• Panama, ranked 82nd, has made progress in digitalization and connectivity, although it faces challenges in terms of technological adoption by the productive sector.

• The Dominican Republic, ranked 94th, has a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem, driven by new startups, technology hubs, and institutional support.

• Guatemala, ranked 122nd, shows clear growth opportunities, especially if it strengthens its human capital and accelerates the digital transformation of its strategic sectors.

Digital Transformation as an Economic Driver

In this new scenario, business digitalization represents a key opportunity to increase the competitiveness of small and medium-sized businesses. Technologies such as cloud computing, enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, and CRM platforms are beginning to be adopted by more companies in the region, allowing them to optimize their operations and expand their reach.

At the same time, the nearshoring trend is opening up new opportunities to attract technological investment and global talent. Costa Rica and Panama, in particular, have attracted the interest of international companies in establishing development centers, thanks to their strategic location and favorable business conditions.

Despite this potential, the shortage of specialized talent remains a common barrier. Training in STEM careers, as well as the retention of skilled professionals, must become a priority. Collaboration between governments, companies, and universities will be crucial to sustaining the sector’s growth.

Ultimately, Central America and the Caribbean have all the elements to position themselves as hubs of digital innovation in Latin America. The key will be to accelerate structural reforms, encourage technological adoption at all levels, and ensure an environment that promotes creativity, sustainability, investment, and digital inclusion.

