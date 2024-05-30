Teatro National of Costa Rica Reopens Its Doors to the Opera With Premiere of ‘The Magic Flute’: 4 Days of Staging

After more than five years without offering an opera, the National Theater will reopen its doors to four days of staging with 100% Costa Rican talent.This is the 2024 opera season, which will open in July with The Magic Flute. This is an opera in two acts with music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and libretto in German by Emanuel Schikaneder.It is an opera that portrays the search for wisdom, peace, justice and light, despite challenges and difficulties.

The announcement of the return of the opera to the National Theater was made this past Tuesday morning in this Josefino precinct, where authorities of the Ministry of Culture were present.As a great backdrop there was the huge brush The Eternal Feminine by national artist Rafa Fernández (1935-2018).

Local talent

More than 100 artists will participate in the staging, including singers, dancers, members of the National Symphonic Choir, the National Lyric Company and the National Symphonic Orchestra and technical and administrative personnel.In fact, ÍrideMartínez, national soprano, will be in charge of the main role, La reina de la noche (The Queen of the Night).A special fact that stands out is that more than 60 singers participated in the auditions to choose the talent for this season.

The Magic Flute will come to the stage of the National Theater with a production that will pay tribute to the work of the national painter Flora Saenz, 97 years old, who was present at the presentation.

In fact, the artist donated her work El espejo de Venus, which became the image of the main poster of this staging. In addition, her works will be brought to life in the staging.

Sunday, July 21: 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24: 7 p.m.

Friday 26: 7 p.m.

Sunday 28: 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the physical and electronic box office of the TeatroNacional: www.boleteria.teatronacional.go.cr

Standing Room: ¢25.000

Armchair: ¢20.000

Box stalls (second floor): ¢20.000

Box first row (second floor): ¢25.000

Box rows 2, 3 and 4 (second floor): ¢16.000

Gallery row 1: ¢8.500

Center Gallery: ¢7.500

Side gallery: ¢6.500

Students with ID card and senior citizens: 30% discount.

Additionally, it was informed that this staging will leave the National Theater and will tour several areas of the country. The sites and dates will be announced at a later date.

