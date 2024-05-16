“Taylor’s Version”: Less than 500 Tickets Left for the Costa Rica Philharmonic Orchestra Concert with Songs by Swift

Taylor Swift fans have one more opportunity to sing the songs of their favorite artist, on a fourth date that was set up for the concert by the Costa Rica Philharmonic Orchestra.The first three dates of Taylor’s Version are completely sold out. Hence, a fourth was opened for Sunday the 26th of this month at Melico Salazar, at 8 p.m.The other three are scheduled for the 25th (two shows) and 26th of this month.

For the fourth concert, nearly 900 tickets went on sale, of which less than 500 remain with prices ranging from ¢23,000 to ¢38,000 and can be purchased at www.oneticketcr.com

A very rich and interesting process

“It has been a very rich and interesting process and we continue to prepare for unforgettable concerts. Taylor is unique and her fans deserve a first-class show,” said Marvin Araya, director of the Philharmonic.

Dress however you want!

The singers who will accompany the Philharmonic Orchestra for these Taylor Swift shows are Sharon Abarca, Priscilla Diaz and Jimena Bermúdez.“I am very happy and grateful. It is a long time to be “in and out” in the Costa Rica Philharmonic Orchestra and being presented with this opportunity is very valuable for me and my career.“I am very grateful to Mr. Marvin Araya for including me in the show. We are preparing hard.“Both I and my colleagues know that there are many talented people and that when we are given an opportunity this valuable, we must take advantage of it,” Abarca commented.

Details for the concert worth mentioning:

You can attend with the clothing you want

It is recommended to arrive early to exchange bracelets and meet new Swifties

It’s a show to sing and dance

