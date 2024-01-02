Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste

The destination of Tamarindo continues to grow hand in hand with the arrival of more tourists to the Guanacaste airport, the increase in passengers continues to break records in this year 2023, predicting encouraging figures for the New Year 2024.

For its part, international tourism is on track to recover almost 90% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year. According to the latest data from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), it is estimated that 975 million tourists traveled internationally between January and September 2023, which represents an increase of 38% compared to the same months in 2022.

Tourism continues to be the most dynamic and prosperous industry in Playa Tamarindo, representing 90% of its economy. The multiplier effect of the tourist dollar is manifested in the management of hotel businesses, bars, restaurants, tour operators, car rentals, cabins , craft sales and a huge number of other segments.

Achievements 2023



The Tamarindo Chamber of Commerce and Rural Tourism (CCTT) maintains its commitment not only to strengthening the quality of its products and services, but also works jointly on security issues with entities such as the Ministry of Public Security (MSP). The organization has participated in several meetings with representatives of the MSP in order to establish adequate coordination in this field and offer our support as necessary. Thanks to this, this beginning of the Tamarindo beach season will have greater police reinforcement.

Virtual employment office in Guanacaste



Likewise, the Tamarindo Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (CCTT), forged this year with the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS) an alliance to enable a virtual employment office to manage sources of work in the province of Guanacaste.

They are pleased to highlight the issuance of the regulations of Law N. 9156 – approved on September 26, 2002 – which includes a tax of $USD 27 for all national and foreign citizens who leave the country. In accordance with this regulation, a percentage of the amounts collected at the Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia are already being allocated to investing in the construction and development of tourist infrastructure and the recovery of cultural heritage in each canton of the province. A great contribution to protecting heritage and infrastructure of great cultural and tourist value. From the coast of Tamarindo beach the beginning of the high season appears, bringing hope to our members for Christmas and the New Year.