Tamarindo Beach Will Be Promoted in the IV San José 2023 Tourism Fair

Tamarindo Beach, one of the busiest tourist attractions in the province of Guanacaste, will promote its beauties in an event aimed at the national market as an important niche for business promotion local.

That goal will be achieved on September 26 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Radisson Hotel in the capital where the IV San José 2023 Tourism Fair will be held, sponsored by the INS Group and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

According to the program of the event – carried out by O/KEITH Organization of Events S.A – it will have commercial exhibitors such as hotels inside and outside of San José, beach and mountain hotels, rent a cars, Jade Museum and service providers tourism, among others.

HernánImhoff, President of the Tamarindo Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (CCTT), highlighted that “this type of meeting is of fundamental importance to maintain positioning in the local customer segment that has become very important.”

“In the case of Tamarindo, it is a beach that offers a large number of amenities for all tastes and market segments. The Fair is an extremely important window that will allow us to spread all the potential we have,” highlighted the President of the CCTT.

In addition, Tamarindo is strategically located very close to other points of great tourist attraction such as Playa Flamingo that provide recreational options including: shopping centers, restaurants, shops and other entertainment venues.

Action plan

The Fair, dedicated to the Bicentennial of San José as the country’s capital and which requires an invitation to attend, will also promote that city as a tourist destination, where hotels, restaurants, craft markets, theaters, museums and service providers will be able to: exhibit, promote and negotiate rates with the best incoming travel agencies, tour operators, conference organizers and incentive trips.

According to Goplaya, Playa Tamarindo combines white sand, with good waves for surfing and an incredible landscape surrounded by mountains, “where you can sit under the trees to rest, take a walk or enjoy the incredible sunsets.

The ideal meeting point

“Tamarindo is the meeting point to enjoy different activities. It is close to the Las Baulas National Marine Park where you can enjoy the discovery of turtles and beaches like Negra, popular for surfers. It has another advantage: Tamarindo offers all kinds of services,” indicates that digital source.

Tamarindo Bay is crossed by the Matapalo River. Across the river, north of Tamarindo, is Playa Grande, a wide strip of white sand that extends to the CaboVelas promontory, the westernmost point of the Nicoya Peninsula.