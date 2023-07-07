Take All Precautions With Your Children On Beaches and Swimming Pools this Summer

The summer holidays arrive and swimming at the beach and in the pool is the most recurring thing to alleviate the high temperatures, as well as frequenting water parks. The Association of Primary Care Pediatrics (AEPap) recalls that fun must be accompanied by safety, especially among minors.

The highest percentage of accidents occurs between 11 and 17 years, followed by 0 to 3 years. “In older children, risk activities must be taken into account and in small children, constant vigilance and supervision must be provided in the vicinity of aquatic spaces. We must be extremely vigilant in places where there are no lifeguards since almost 80% occur when there are no such personnel and half of the cases occur between July and August”, says Dr. Pedro Gorrotxategi, Vice President of AEPap.

Safety systems are necessary, especially among children who are starting to swim. “The best safety system is, without a doubt, the vest, as long as it meets quality standards”, says Dr. Gorrotxategi. Despite using safety accessories, it is important that families know that, when in the water, young children have to be within arm’s reach of an adult.

On the occasion of the start of the summer holidays for many families, AEPap also points out that, in addition to being extremely safe in the water, it is very important to do it outside when it comes to protecting yourself from the sun, taking all kinds of precautions. In particular, Primary Care paediatricians indicate that you should avoid taking it between 12 noon and 5 p.m. and always using quality protection factors.

Practice sports and a take a good diet to have a healthy summer

Taking advantage of the holidays to play outside is also very important for the development of children, in addition to avoiding a sedentary life that promotes childhood obesity. In the words of Dr. Teresa Cenarro, vice president of AEPap and coordinator of the Gastroenterology and Nutrition Group, “the summer months are a good time to learn healthy lifestyle habits and it is time to prepare recipes as a family, promoting healthy eating, fun and appetizing.” The AEPap dissemination website proposes a series of plans and activities to motivate them and also to continue learning.

Food at this time of year must also be taken care of. On vacation there is usually more freedom when it comes to consuming certain foods. Despite the fact that in summer you don’t feel like certain foods and you eat more outside the home, there are infinite ways to build a healthy menu, without forgetting the consumption of fruits, vegetables and vegetables on a daily basis.

Decalogue to spend a healthy summer: