Take All Precautions With Your Children On Beaches and Swimming Pools this Summer

The summer holidays arrive and swimming at the beach and in the pool is the most recurring thing to alleviate the high temperatures, as well as frequenting water parks. The Association of Primary Care Pediatrics (AEPap) recalls that fun must be accompanied by safety, especially among minors.
The highest percentage of accidents occurs between 11 and 17 years, followed by 0 to 3 years. “In older children, risk activities must be taken into account and in small children, constant vigilance and supervision must be provided in the vicinity of aquatic spaces. We must be extremely vigilant in places where there are no lifeguards since almost 80% occur when there are no such personnel and half of the cases occur between July and August”, says Dr. Pedro Gorrotxategi, Vice President of AEPap.
Safety systems are necessary, especially among children who are starting to swim. “The best safety system is, without a doubt, the vest, as long as it meets quality standards”, says Dr. Gorrotxategi. Despite using safety accessories, it is important that families know that, when in the water, young children have to be within arm’s reach of an adult.
On the occasion of the start of the summer holidays for many families, AEPap also points out that, in addition to being extremely safe in the water, it is very important to do it outside when it comes to protecting yourself from the sun, taking all kinds of precautions. In particular, Primary Care paediatricians indicate that you should avoid taking it between 12 noon and 5 p.m. and always using quality protection factors.
Practice sports and a take a good diet to have a healthy summer
Taking advantage of the holidays to play outside is also very important for the development of children, in addition to avoiding a sedentary life that promotes childhood obesity. In the words of Dr. Teresa Cenarro, vice president of AEPap and coordinator of the Gastroenterology and Nutrition Group, “the summer months are a good time to learn healthy lifestyle habits and it is time to prepare recipes as a family, promoting healthy eating, fun and appetizing.” The AEPap dissemination website proposes a series of plans and activities to motivate them and also to continue learning.
Food at this time of year must also be taken care of. On vacation there is usually more freedom when it comes to consuming certain foods. Despite the fact that in summer you don’t feel like certain foods and you eat more outside the home, there are infinite ways to build a healthy menu, without forgetting the consumption of fruits, vegetables and vegetables on a daily basis.
Decalogue to spend a healthy summer:
- Water is the ideal drink if you are thirsty. When it’s hot, it’s best to drink water frequently.
- Fill the plate with lots of fruit and vegetables. Five meals a day and without going overboard with portion sizes. In summer we like cool and light things.
- Be careful with the sun, look for shady places, and on the beach, don’t forget the umbrella. Wear clothing that covers a good part of the body, a hat, and sunglasses. Babies always in the shade.
- Sunscreen creams must be resistant to water and with a protection factor greater than 30. They must be applied at least 30 minutes before the sun is going to hit us and repeat every 2 hours.
- When traveling by car, always use approved child restraint systems appropriate to the size and age of the child. It is safer in the rear facing direction and in the center area of the rear seat. Avoid second hand chairs. Never leave children alone in the car.
- To prevent drowning in the pool and on the beach, children should always be supervised by an adult (not by another child). Pools must be fully fenced. And there better be a lifeguard. Children must learn to swim as soon as possible.
- Trips with children must be planned.
- Be careful with henna tattoos because they can damage the skin, even in the long term.
- In case of jellyfish stings, clean without rubbing with salt water or serum and apply cold.
- To keep infections at bay, more emphasis must be placed on hygiene in the kitchen and hand washing.