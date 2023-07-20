Take Advantage of These Free Workshops to Promote Mental Health and Well-Being in San Jose

If you would like to do activities that allow you to explore and communicate emotions, thoughts and experiences in a creative way, this information is for you.And it is that the Castro Carazo University will give free courses and workshops to promote mental health and well-being.

Week for Expression and Communication

The activities are part of the Week for Expression and Communication and are carried out within the framework of the 87th anniversary of the University.They are open to the general public and face-to-face and virtual spaces will be combined.

A commitment that all people must assume

“Mental health care is a commitment that all people must assume, especially educational institutions. In the Learning for Life project, of the Vice-Rector for Student Well-being and University Extension, of the Castro Carazo University, we seek to promote the mental health and well-being of people through the opening of comprehensive spaces, which encourage creativity and allow explore and communicate emotions and for this reason we have opened the Week for Expression and Communication to the general public”, commented Ivania Vega Montero, coordinator of Student Life at the Castro Carazo University.Additionally, the University will be raffling off some gifts among the participating people.

The schedule is as follows:

• Lettering initiation workshop

Saturday July 22, 2:00 p.m. m.

• Learn to design web pages

VIRTUAL Activity, Zoom Platform.

Wednesday, July 26, 6:00 p.m. m.

• Reader’s Theater

VIRTUAL Activity, Zoom Platform.

Thursday, July 27, 6:30 p.m. m.

• Photography and Editing Workshop with Mobile Phone

PRESENTIAL Activity, Castro Carazo University, ITEA building

Saturday, July 29, 10:00 a.m. m.

• Theater Workshop: Shine and Connect

PRESENTIAL Activity, Castro Carazo University, ITEA building

Saturday July 29, 2:00 p.m.