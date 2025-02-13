Nestled along the breathtaking Pacific coastline of Costa Rica’s Central Pacific region, an innovative sustainable community is emerging—one that seamlessly blends modern comforts with nature’s bounty. With a simple yet profound vision to harmonize sustainability and community, this development is committed to enhancing well-being, protecting our planet, and generating wealth through practical, eco-friendly solutions.

A Strategic Location with Unmatched Convenience

Positioned for effortless access, this community offers proximity to essential amenities including health services, shopping, fine dining, and more. Within minutes, residents can explore world-renowned coastal destinations such as Playa Hermosa (19 minutes away), Jaco Beach (28 minutes), Los Sueños Marina (40 minutes), and Manuel Antonio National Park (50 minutes). For international travel, Juan Santamaría International Airport is approximately 130 minutes away, while other hidden gems like Nauyaca are just 107 minutes from your doorstep.

Embracing Nature’s Hidden Treasures

Deep in the tranquil surroundings of Esterillos Este lies a secluded beach—a hidden gem that reveals its splendor to those in the know. This pristine shoreline serves as the heart of the community, where captivating sunsets and the rhythmic sound of the Pacific waves create a serene backdrop for relaxation, surfing, and social gatherings.

Amenities Designed for a Modern, Eco-Friendly Lifestyle

Beyond its stunning natural setting, the community boasts a host of amenities and programs that cater to a balanced lifestyle:

Nature Reserve & Hiking Trails: Enjoy access to a serene reserve complete with a pond and communal trails perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.

Community Pickleball Court: Stay active and engaged with facilities that promote health and wellness.

High-Speed Connectivity: Fiber optic internet is available to all lots, ensuring modern connectivity at competitive rates.

Water Security & Sustainability: With multiple reserve water tanks and expert guidance on water system design, residents can enhance their water security.

Regenerative Food Program: Weekly fresh produce from on-site regenerative food forests fosters a sustainable and healthy way of living.

Community Management: Dedicated HOA services ensure a secure, clean, and well-maintained environment.

Pioneering Sustainability and Regenerative Practices

Sustainability isn’t just an add-on—it’s the foundation of this development. Rainwater capture systems, community compost collection, the reuse of excess construction materials, and native reforestation efforts are just a few initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact. Building lots are thoughtfully sited on former pasture lands, preserving existing trees and natural habitats. Additionally, regenerative agriculture principles are already in practice, with select lots producing crops through microfarming techniques that enhance soil health and promote carbon sequestration.

A Lifestyle and Investment Tailored to Modern Needs

Ideal for remote professionals, active retirees, or families seeking an alternative way of life, this community offers large lots (starting at 1.25 acres for $129,000 USD) with approved construction plans and access to expert crews. Whether you choose to build a bespoke home or customize an existing design, you can create a personal haven that reflects both your lifestyle and commitment to sustainability.

This sustainable coastal haven in Costa Rica’s Central Pacific represents a forward-thinking investment opportunity that aligns financial growth with environmental stewardship and community well-being.

Contact Us Today

For more information and to schedule a tour of this amazing community and lots, please get in touch with our team:

Phone: +506 8719 4703

Email: [email protected]

“We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.”

— Native American Proverb

