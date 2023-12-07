Sustainable Agriculture Will Have a Fair in Turrialba for Two Weekends

People’s desire to consume healthy, organic food harvested with techniques that protect water and the environment is making sustainable agriculture gain more and more space at farmer’s fairs.

On this occasion, Tuis de Turrialba will organize a new activity over two weekends.The sustainable fair starts today and will remain Saturday and Sunday and will continue from December 1 to December 4.

During the fair, attendees will be able to find workshops and talks on topics such as composting, agroforestry agriculture, soil health and agricultural production, as well as exhibitions of plantations with sustainable food systems.

Likewise, there will be stands from input and textile companies for alternative agricultural systems and delicious meals prepared with local products.Tuis de Turrialba will organize an Organic Products Fair starting this weekend.

Entry to the fairgrounds is completely free, admission will only be charged for the different bullfights in the ring and some concerts.For more information on the Facebook page: Sustainable Agriculture Fair

Improve the local economy

“Our people want to reactivate their economy and improve sources of employment, that is why this Development Association administration has taken on the task of generating projects that lead us to improve the quality of life of the residents. The amounts raised from this fair will be allocated to the Organic Inputs project that will improve the traditional agriculture of our canton,” commented Freddy Artavia, President of the Tuis Development Association.

The activity is also carried out thanks to the collaboration of the Swiss Embassy, ​​LAICA and Deputy Alejandro Pacheco of the PUSC.Those who attend the activity will also be able to delight their palate in a healthy way, they will be able to enjoy cultural, artistic and, above all, family spaces, as well as a variety of concerts suitable for all tastes.

National artist present

There will be the participation of national artists such as Gerardo y Los Hicsos, Tapón, PatoBarraza and LuchoCalavera, and a variety of national DJs such as DjAcon, DjPabreca, and the local talent that cannot be missed, DjFroilan and DjSebas, as well as the animation of different luxury shows that cannot be missed.

Likewise, they will have events for children, face painting, mechanical games, parades of bands from the area and from surrounding places such as Turrialba, Tucurrique and Limón.

Among the attractions of this first edition is that visitors will be able to enjoy the best bulls from the 3X Livestock during the two weekends, with the best shows, competitions and challenges.

