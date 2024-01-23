More
    Search
    Economic
    Updated:

    Surprised by the Drop in the Dollar in Costa Rica! These are the Five Reasons Why it Fell so Much

    Find out the pros and cons

    By TCRN STAFF
    10
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The price of the dollar against the colon was quoted today in the Foreign Currency Market below ¢518.5, the lowest figure in the last ten years.

    Among the five reasons why this is happening are explained by Daniel Suchar, financial analyst.

    1) The interest rate charged on savings is very high

    2) There is an abundance of dollars in the exchange market and at the same time high international monetary reserves that closed this week at $14 billion

    3) There are many deposits in colones in the process of maturation (term deposit certificates are very active and we still have to wait for them to expire in a few months)

    4) International Interest rates continue to be high, but in Costa Rica, they continue to be more attractive

    5) The arrival of tourists is greater than expected, as well as more exports and foreign direct investment, mainly in construction: Guanacaste and the Central Pacific.

    Pros and cons

    This low price benefits some sectors and harms others, for example, those who have debts in dollars can advance installments.Consider purchasing durable goods in dollars, such as automobiles, since their price has decreased in terms of colones.In addition, importing companies can benefit from lower prices on imported consumer goods in dollars, increasing their capacities or reserving profits.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTatiana Gutierrez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Costa Rica Has the Highest Minimum Wage in Latin America for 2024
    Next article
    Increasing Airline Connectivity Between Costa Rica and the Rest of the World
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Increasing Airline Connectivity Between Costa Rica and the Rest of the World

    Costa Rica, a scenic country in Central America, is known for its stunning natural beauty, remarkable biodiversity, and captivating...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »