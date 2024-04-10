Super and Regular Gasoline Will Have a Price Increase in Costa Rica

This news will undoubtedly not sit well with many drivers, since the Public Services Regulatory Authority (Aresep) approved increases in the cost of Super and Regular gasoline in Costa Rica.

Prices will rise between ₡13 and ₡27, with the new rates remaining as follows:

· Super gasoline will go from ₡715 to ₡728, that is, an increase of ₡13.

The Regular will go from ₡664 to ₡691, that is, it will experience an upward adjustment of ₡27.

· As for Diesel, according to the data provided, it will not have any variation, so its cost throughout the month of April will remain at ₡638.

According to the regular entity, the increase in the acquisition cost of the Costa Rican Petroleum Refinery (Recope) caused an increase in the price of the most consumed fuels in the country.

Great volatility

Likewise, Aresep indicated that the international market continued to experience great volatility in the short term.The institution resolved based on the actual costs paid by Recope that are related to shipments between February 9 and March 7, 2024.

“Although the exchange rate maintained a downward trend, increases in international prices of all products imported by Recope were affected,” the Refinery detailed.Regarding the new prices, they will come into force the day after their publication in the Official Gazette La Gaceta, so you better prepare your pocket.