More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Super and Regular Gasoline Will Have a Price Increase in Costa Rica

    Prepare your pocket because an increase is coming in a few days

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    This news will undoubtedly not sit well with many drivers, since the Public Services Regulatory Authority (Aresep) approved increases in the cost of Super and Regular gasoline in Costa Rica.

    Prices will rise between ₡13 and ₡27, with the new rates remaining as follows:

    ·         Super gasoline will go from ₡715 to ₡728, that is, an increase of ₡13.

    ·         The Regular will go from ₡664 to ₡691, that is, it will experience an upward adjustment of ₡27.

    ·         As for Diesel, according to the data provided, it will not have any variation, so its cost throughout the month of April will remain at ₡638.

    ·         According to the regular entity, the increase in the acquisition cost of the Costa Rican Petroleum Refinery (Recope) caused an increase in the price of the most consumed fuels in the country.

    Great volatility

    Likewise, Aresep indicated that the international market continued to experience great volatility in the short term.The institution resolved based on the actual costs paid by Recope that are related to shipments between February 9 and March 7, 2024.

    “Although the exchange rate maintained a downward trend, increases in international prices of all products imported by Recope were affected,” the Refinery detailed.Regarding the new prices, they will come into force the day after their publication in the Official Gazette La Gaceta, so you better prepare your pocket.

     

     

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Pet Therapy Association in Costa Rica Has Space for People Who Want to Try the Benefits of Therapies With Pets
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Pet Therapy Association in Costa Rica Has Space for People Who Want to Try the Benefits of Therapies With Pets

    The Costa Rican Association of Pet-Assisted Therapy (Acoteama) was born 16 years ago to provide support with animals to...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »