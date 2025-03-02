More
    Sunset Walk, Mentoring and Collective Art Will Highlight Costa Rican Female Leadership

    On March 7 and 8, companies and families will be able to participate in activities focused on female empowerment and leadership

    By TCRN STAFF
    The 11th edition of the Vital Voices Global Mentoring Walk will be held for the general public, starting from Plaza 300 on Avenida Escazú.  In commemoration of International Women’s Day, on March 7 and 8, companies and families will be able to participate in activities focused on female empowerment and leadership. These initiatives are promoted by an alliance between the Vital Voices Foundation and Portafolio Inmobiliario.

    Friday, March 7 Global Mentoring Walk

    The 11th edition of the Vital Voices Global Mentoring Walk will be held for the general public, starting from Plaza 300 on Avenida Escazú at 4:30 p.m. and will end with music at dusk.

    Also, that same day at Texas Tech University, companies will be able to participate in an activity on women, intersectionality and employability. Those who attend can also join the walk. More information: WhatsApp 6307-4040.

    Promoting female leadership in all areas

    This global movement, organized by Vital Voices Global Partnership, takes place in more than 80 countries within the framework of International Women’s Day. Its purpose is to generate a meeting space where women and men walk and share experiences, thus promoting female leadership in all areas.

    “This date is an opportune occasion to recognize the invaluable contribution of women to global progress. At the same time, it reminds us of the pending work to achieve real progress in women’s rights and, consequently, in the well-being of communities worldwide,” said Alexandra Kissling, president of Vital Voices Costa Rica.

    Saturday, March 8 Day of activities in Aleste, Curridabat

    From 10:00 a.m., the public will be able to participate in wellness sessions, including yoga, Zumba and facial yoga, among others. During the afternoon, certified mentors from Voces Vitales will offer mentoring sessions for female entrepreneurs and community leaders.

    Art, music and open-air cinema

    As part of the cultural agenda in Aleste, the artist Andrea Granados will direct a collective art work, where attendees will be able to paint inspired by the contribution of women. Starting at 4:30 p.m., the group Ellas Pop will offer a live concert. In the evening, at 6:45 p.m., a film forum will be held, followed by the open-air screening of Memorias de un cuerpo que arde.

    This national production, awarded the National Prize for Visual Arts and nominated for the Goya Awards in the category of Best Ibero-American Film, is aimed at people over 18 years of age. The presentation is made possible thanks to the Municipality of Curridabat.

    Agenda of activities:

    March 8, Aleste

    10:00 a.m. – Yoga

    11:10 a.m. – Zumba

    12:15 p.m. – Facial Yoga

    3:00 p.m. – Mentoring for women (Vital Voices Activity).

    3:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Collective artwork: Join us in painting a picture inspired by women!

    4:30 p.m. – Outdoor music

    5:00 – 6:30 p.m. – Ellas POP concert.

    6:45 p.m. – Cineforo: Memorias de un cuerpo que arde.

    7:15 p.m. – Film screening: Memorias de un cuerpo que arde (Only for those over 18 years old)

    For more information, contact [email protected], phone 6307-4040.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
