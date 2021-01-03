More
    Sunday, January 3rd, a Reversible Traffic Lane will be Enabled on
    Route 27

    The effective reversibility will be given from 2 p.m. at 6 p.m.

    By TCRN STAFF
    With the aim of facilitating the return of vacationers to the capital, after the end of year and New Year’s holiday, Globalvia Route 27 and the Traffic Police will again apply the reversibility operation to San José, between the Pozón and Ciudad Colón next Sunday, January 3rd. This operation will be carried out from 1 p.m. and until 7 p.m., the effective reversibility being 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The difference between the closing time and the reversibility corresponds to the closing and opening processes, which take one hour for the operation to develop safely.

    On this occasion, in compliance with the request of the Traffic Police and the Traffic Engineering Directorate, in each interchange along the 76 kilometers of the project, two of the four available lanes will be closed in order to avoid excess speed. In addition, obeying the recommendation of MOPT Traffic Engineering, the maximum speed allowed during operations will be 60 km / h, for this, the Concessionaire will temporarily change the vertical marking of the route and there will be speed control operations by part of the Traffic Police.

    Sanitary vehicle restrictions


    Due to the new sanitary measures, where the vehicle restriction is reapplied on the weekends of January, the authorities made the decision to schedule a single reversibility operation for the first Sunday of 2021. People who wish to go to Caldera are reminded that during the hours in which reversibility is in force, they must do so by means of one of the existing alternative routes, which will also have the presence of police officers:
    Route 3, through Atenas- Aguacate – Orotina
    Route 1, through Cambronero.
    Route 239 through Ciudad Colón – Puriscal – San Pablo – Turrubares to Orotina.

    To know the status of the route or request assistance, users can call the Control Center at 2588-4040, or follow the situation on Twitter@autopdelsol o www.facebook.com/globalviaruta27.

    And engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica