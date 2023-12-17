Sugar: The Hidden Enemy of Oral Health of Costa Rican Children

Sugar is part of the daily diet of most children and is one of the main causes of tooth decay.The role of sugar is not only decisive and necessary for a child to develop cavities, but its excess can be detrimental to the child’s overall health.This affects cognitive development, brain function and increases the risk of suffering from chronic diseases in the future.

The WHO and its position regarding sugar

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns about the significant impact of sugar on children’s dental health.The bacteria present in the mouth feed on the sugars in foods and drinks. These produce acids that attack tooth enamel, eventually leading to the formation of cavities.

The WHO recommends limiting the intake of added sugars in children’s diets from an early age. It is suggested to avoid giving sugar to babies under 2 years of age and, later, limit its consumption to less than 10% of the total daily energy intake. This is equivalent to approximately 25 grams or six teaspoons of sugar for a school-age child.

Where is the sugar?

Children’s diets may contain a number of foods with added sugars that are often not obvious to parents.Some of the most common foods that may contain high levels of added sugars are:

Sugary drinks: formulas, chocolate milk, sodas, processed fruit juices, energy drinks, sweet water, coffee, and some flavored waters may have high levels of added sugar. Water should be preferred over any of the above, mainly before the age of 2 years.

Breakfast cereals: Many cereals aimed at children contain high levels of sugar. Cookies, cakes and desserts, baked goods and other desserts also add to this list. It is essential to check nutritional labels to identify the sugar levels in these products and avoid their daily consumption.

Sauces, dressings, canned or packaged foods: Some pasta sauces, salad dressings and sauces for prepared foods, strained for babies, may have sugar added as part of their preparation.

Yogurt and dairy desserts: Some yogurts aimed at children may contain high levels of sugar. Additionally, dairy desserts such as flan or pudding can also contain considerable amounts of sugar.

Reading labels and promoting healthy habits is essential

It is important to read nutrition labels carefully when purchasing children’s foods and look for terms such as high fructose corn syrup, cane sugar, sucrose, maple syrup or other names for added sugars.

Opt for more natural alternatives such as water, fruits or healthy snacks; Along with adequate oral hygiene, from an early age it is essential to program people to lead a healthy lifestyle in the future and have cavity-free smiles.