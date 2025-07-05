More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Study Indicates that Brain Imaging Holds Clues to Rate of Memory Loss

    Indicating the risk of dementia and various age-related diseases

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A brain MRI (an artificially colored image) can detail the risk of memory loss and other cognitive difficulties, according to an article published today in Nature Aging. When asked how fast does your brain age?, conventional scans reveal the rate, according to the article based on a study of more than 50,000 brain scans.

    The images hold clues about the risk of dementia and various age-related diseases, and key characteristics such as the thickness of the cerebral cortex (the region that controls language and thought) and the volume of gray matter it contains play a role here.

    These and other characteristics can predict the rate at which a person’s ability to think and remember will decline with age, as well as their risk of frailty, illness, and death, the Nature Aging article indicates.

    Aging “clocks”

    Along these lines, Madhi Moqri, a computational biologist who studies aging at Harvard Medical School in Massachusetts, USA, says that although it is too early to use the new results in clinical evaluation of people, the test offers advantages over previously reported aging “clocks.”

    These are generally based on blood tests that aim to measure how quickly a person ages, explains Moqri, who was not part of the study and is quoted by Nature Aging.

    Unique and direct information

    The expert asserts that “imaging offers unique and direct information about the structural aging of the brain, providing insights that molecular or blood-based biomarkers alone cannot capture.”

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Karla Rojas: A Costa Rican Symphony Triumphs in Miami

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Karla Rojas: A Costa Rican Symphony Triumphs in Miami

    From the stages of the Miami City Ballet to the Latin Grammy gala, Costa Rican trombonist Karla Rojas has...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »