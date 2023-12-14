More
    Students of More than 70 Nationalities and Educators Support the Community and Environmental Development of Costa Rica

    In a week full of social and environmental impact, more than 200 students of 70 nationalities and educators from UWC Costa Rica

    In a week full of social and environmental impact, more than 200 students of 70 nationalities and educators from UWC Costa Rica came together to promote community development in various areas of the country.With 5,444 hours dedicated to off-campus projects, Community Action Week 2023 becomes an essential pillar of the educational process.

    The initiative, part of the Co-Curricular program and focused on Creativity, Action and Service (CAS), goes beyond participation.Developing a philosophical framework of de-colonialism, equity and diversity, UWC Costa Rica students not only add hours of service, but build strong and sustainable alliances with external communities and organizations.

    Countless gratitude

    “This trip has been filled with countless gratitude; the grandeur of nature and the presence of people around me have given me meaning. It has sparked countless thoughts and shown me another way in which human beings can form a bond with the world.” world, which will be of great use to me during my future years,” said HouZhi “Cordelia” from China.

    In February 2023, 11 projects carried out off campus allowed not only social impact but also the strengthening of the connection between students, educators and Costa Rican communities.

    A force to unite people

    United World Colleges (UWC) is a global educational movement that turns education into a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future.It has 18 schools around the world, with Costa Rica being the only one in Latin America.

    By applying to UWC Costa Rica, students have the opportunity to study at any of the 18 UWC colleges.The selection is made by evaluating criteria that highlight the suitability of the student body to contribute to the UWC community.

    These criteria include intellectual curiosity, active commitment to UWC values, social competence, resilience, self-awareness, independence, personal responsibility, integrity and academic excellence.

    The application period begins in August of each year, and it is essential that whoever wants to apply has successfully completed the ninth grade or is in the process of doing so, being between 16 and 18 years old.

    For more information you can consult the social networks of the National Committee of Costa Rica or write to [email protected]

