The concept of ageism was coined in 1969 by Dr. Robert Butler, an American gerontologist and the first director of the National Institute on Aging in the United States.

Identifying a word for ageism in every language would be a way to begin generating awareness and change in every country. Although ageism encompasses any stereotype, prejudice, or discrimination based on age, other terms have been used to refer to stereotypes, prejudice, or discrimination based on age.

The values of social security in Costa Rica

Of fond memory, Dr. Butler once visited Costa Rica to spend Christmas and New Year’s with his respected family. I had the privilege of receiving and accompanying him, not imagining that the visit would turn into a working one, given the positive impression he had gained from the social advances and, particularly, the social security system he observed in our country, which, as he repeatedly told me, did not exist in the United States, his homeland. After his visit, at every International Geriatrics Congress we attended, he expressed the values ​​of social security in Costa Rica; in other words, he became an ally of ours.

The literature addresses ageism as a multifaceted concept, involving three dimensions: cognitive (stereotypes), affective (prejudice), and behavioral (discrimination). The cognitive dimension encompasses negative stereotypes about aging.

Stereotypes are activated when the specific characteristics of older adults are not considered. These stereotypes can generate labels that lead to separating people into different categories and triggering beliefs that devalue these individuals and cause negative consequences in different areas of life.

In the context of health services, the effects of stereotypes, prejudices, and discrimination experienced by older adults are well known, restricting access to health care, diagnosis, and treatment. These are significantly associated with worse health conditions, decreased longevity, a lower quality of life and well-being, as well as poor social relationships, physical and mental illness, and cognitive decline.

Effects of Ageism on Health

Ageism has a serious impact on all aspects of health, which the WHO defines as a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.

Consequently, ageism is a social determinant of health that, until now, has been little considered. Its effects on health are similar to, if not greater than, those of racism, a form of prejudice and discrimination whose health consequences have been widely studied.

Ageism can have a far-reaching impact on the overall quality of life of older adults and can also affect specific aspects of their social well-being. For example, ageism can lead to social isolation and loneliness and can limit older adults’ sexuality. It can also be associated with a greater fear of crime and an increased risk of violence or abuse.

Strategies against ageism include interventions through health education, awareness campaigns, updating scientific knowledge, and expanding communication channels between older adults and healthcare professionals.

Given all these realities that ageism encompasses, it is imperative to make an effort in the education of young medical students, to equip them with in-depth knowledge of such a relevant topic.

In the case of medical students at the University of Costa Rica (UCR), a course on Geriatrics and Gerontology is included in their training. This course is taught in the final year of their studies and emphasizes the importance of this topic, which has become a scourge. Respect and consideration are instilled in them. Students analyze real-life clinical cases and delve deeper into the reality that these patients may (or do) suffer, as well as the importance of appropriately using all strategies to avoid (and treat) these negative and inhumane consequences in older adults. In addition, the UCR School of Medicine develops the Chair of Aging and Society, which provides training to the public on this topic.

