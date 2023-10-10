More
    Starlink Already Has Authorization to Work in Costa Rica, and is Now Ready to Deploy its Services

    Service will cost only $9

    The revolutionary satellite Internet company, Starlink, has received authorization to operate in Costa Rica.  This confirmation was issued by the Telecommunications Super intendency (Sutel).With this crucial step, the company founded by technological visionary Elon Musk is now ready to deploy its services in the national territory at any time.

     On its website, Starlink plans to start its services in the country from the fourth quarter of 2023, with a cost of $9.  This cost represents access to your coverage area.The authorization was granted through executive agreement No. 051-2023-TEL-MICITT. Availability in Costa Rica does not yet appear on the company’s coverage map, but it does appear in Guatemala, El Salvador and Panama.

    Alternative to land-based

     This service, based on low-orbit satellites, focuses primarily on rural areas where terrestrial Internet connections are limited or nonexistent.  Starlink provides its customers with a complete kit that includes an antenna, a Wi-Fi router, a power supply, cables and the base necessary for the connection.  However, it requires a clear view of the sky to ensure an optimal connection.  It is a significant step towards broader and more efficient Internet access throughout the country.

