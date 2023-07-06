Stage Costa Rica Will Put 750 Dancers to Compete

The new brand of competitions, made by and for dancers, will celebrate its third face-to-face edition, on August 19 and 20 at the National Children’s Museum Auditorium.

The Stage brand, from the producer Next Level N-L S.A.S, is present in Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Costa Rica with days of competitions and training.

For Costa Rican dancers

In Costa Rica, approximately 45 academies and groups, and more than 750 dancers from all over the country will be part of this new edition, where they will demonstrate their talent in the 15 modalities in competition, among them: ballet, jazz, lyrical, urban dances, dances contemporary, among others, with dancers ranging from 4 years of age onwards distributed by divisions and levels.

All the stagings will be evaluated by judges – professional dancers who will visit the country to be part of the Stage event and also national teachers. Amongthem, Silvia Durán (Ecuador), VitorLock (Brazil), Pamela Zúñiga (Costa Rica) and theteacher Ligia Torijano (Costa Rica).

There will be free workshops

As a reward of value to the community, several free activities are carried out managed by Stage Community. A platform oriented to continuous education that allows them to strengthen and develop knowledge and skills. In this national edition of Stage Costa Rica, dancers will be able to enjoy workshops on various techniques led by specialized teachers.

Jazz Technique, directed by the pioneer of the artistic teaching of jazz dance in Ecuador, Silvia Durán.Locking, directed by the international workshop leader (Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Spain, France, Italy, China and Canada) Vitor Lock from Brazil.The purpose of the workshops is to allow dancers to open horizons around dance, from experiences in new techniques that will feed their own dance.

Registration for this event is open until July 10th at: :https://stagedance.net/