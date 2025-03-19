Sports Challenge in Monteverde Costa Rica Will Support Education with Scholarship Fund

The largest fundraising initiative for education in Monteverde will be held on April 5th with the Creative Race, an event whose impact goes beyond the finish line: each registration directly contributes to the scholarship fund, benefiting low-income families.

Starting and finishing at the Monteverde Creative School, the race offers a unique route through the trails of the school’s reserve. There will be categories for all ages and levels, from 300-meter circuits for children as young as 3 years old to 8-kilometer routes for experienced runners.

Investment in the future of our children

“The Creative Race is not only an opportunity to enjoy sports in a spectacular natural setting, but also an investment in the future of our children. Each registration strengthens our scholarship fund, allowing us to provide quality education to students from low-income families.” “We invite the entire community to join and be part of this movement for education,” said Arleny González, representative of the organizing committee.

In addition to the sports challenge, the event will include recreational activities for the whole family, such as games, face painting, and food sales, in an ideal environment for sharing and supporting a worthy cause.

Sign-up

Registration is open with a fee of ₡12,000 for the 4 km and 8 km distances, and ₡8,000 for the children’s races of 300 m, 600 m, 1 km, and 1.5 km. The event is organized by the Monteverde Creative Education Center.

