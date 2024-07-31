Sports Adventures in Guanacaste: Routes to Waterfalls and Tubing

Guanacaste, a province rich in natural wonders, is a destination that captivates visitors with its golden beaches, lush jungles and spectacular waterfalls. It is the perfect place for lovers of hiking and water sports, offering experiences that combine the tranquility of nature with the excitement of adventure.

Imagine enjoying two exciting adventures in a single day, starting with an exploration to the majestic La Leona Waterfall, located in a jungle environment on the edge of the Blanco River, which flows from the Rincón de la Vieja volcano.

Throughout this tour, which includes crossing rivers and small steps, you will be able to observe impressive rock formations, and you will also be able to swim in a canyon to access the cave where the waterfall is hidden. The walk, which covers a total of four kilometers (two km there and two km return), lasts approximately three hours and has a moderate level of difficulty, however, it is not suitable for people with mobility problems.

Tubing

The second option goes hand in hand with an extreme sport known as tubing, which takes place along the Colorado River. For 1 hour and 30 minutes, you can venture into five kilometers of class I, II and III rapids, navigating through turbulent waters on single tires equipped with handholds and protection.

Activities details:

La Leona Waterfall

Distance: 4 km (2 km one way and 2 km return)

Duration: 3 hours

Difficulty: Intermediate (not recommended for people with mobility problems)

Tubing in the river

Distance: 4 kilometers

Duration: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Difficulty: Intermediate

The minimum age to participate in this sport is eight years old

A team of professional guides will be present at all times to ensure your safety and maximize your enjoyment

Information about the place

Location In the town of Curubandé near the Rincón de la Vieja volcano, Guanacaste

Costs

Per adult (over 13 years old): ₡25 thousand

For children: ₡22,500

Recommendations on what to bring to the tour

Closed shoes with good grip

Extra clothes and shoes to change

Drying cloths

Prohibited entry of

Coolers

Pets

Alcoholic beverages

Drugs

Speakers

What is tubing?

Tubing is described as rafting down rivers in a personal round raft that allows you to observe and feel nature in a new and different way.Being so close to the water, everything is magnified. The adrenaline you feel running with this new way of going down rivers.Costa Rica has been a pioneer in beginning to lower rivers commercially in this modality.

