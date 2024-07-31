More
    Search
    Top Local Destinations
    Updated:

    Sports Adventures in Guanacaste: Routes to Waterfalls and Tubing

    Get to know this tour option that offers you to enjoy two sports in one day

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Guanacaste, a province rich in natural wonders, is a destination that captivates visitors with its golden beaches, lush jungles and spectacular waterfalls. It is the perfect place for lovers of hiking and water sports, offering experiences that combine the tranquility of nature with the excitement of adventure.

    Imagine enjoying two exciting adventures in a single day, starting with an exploration to the majestic La Leona Waterfall, located in a jungle environment on the edge of the Blanco River, which flows from the Rincón de la Vieja volcano.

    Throughout this tour, which includes crossing rivers and small steps, you will be able to observe impressive rock formations, and you will also be able to swim in a canyon to access the cave where the waterfall is hidden. The walk, which covers a total of four kilometers (two km there and two km return), lasts approximately three hours and has a moderate level of difficulty, however, it is not suitable for people with mobility problems.

    Tubing

    The second option goes hand in hand with an extreme sport known as tubing, which takes place along the Colorado River. For 1 hour and 30 minutes, you can venture into five kilometers of class I, II and III rapids, navigating through turbulent waters on single tires equipped with handholds and protection.

    Activities details:

    La Leona Waterfall

    Distance: 4 km (2 km one way and 2 km return)

    Duration: 3 hours

    Difficulty: Intermediate (not recommended for people with mobility problems)

    Tubing in the river

    Distance: 4 kilometers

    Duration: 1 hour and 30 minutes

    Difficulty: Intermediate

    The minimum age to participate in this sport is eight years old

    A team of professional guides will be present at all times to ensure your safety and maximize your enjoyment

    Information about the place

    Location In the town of Curubandé near the Rincón de la Vieja volcano, Guanacaste

    Costs

    Per adult (over 13 years old): ₡25 thousand

    For children: ₡22,500

    Recommendations on what to bring to the tour

    Closed shoes with good grip

    Extra clothes and shoes to change

    Drying cloths

    Prohibited entry of

    Coolers

    Pets

    Alcoholic beverages

    Drugs

    Speakers

    What is tubing?

    Tubing is described as rafting down rivers in a personal round raft that allows you to observe and feel nature in a new and different way.Being so close to the water, everything is magnified. The adrenaline you feel running with this new way of going down rivers.Costa Rica has been a pioneer in beginning to lower rivers commercially in this modality.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR

    - Advertisement -
    SourceSilvia Ureña
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    What Are the Main Differences between Costa Rica`s Pacific and Caribbean Beaches?
    Next article
    The Vital Importance of Costa Rica’s Rivers

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Making the Most Out of Your Mindfulness Practice

    Mindfulness is a powerful practice that can help improve overall well-being and reduce stress. By being present in the...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »