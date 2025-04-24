Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, declared her love for Costa Rica. In a post on social media this past Tuesday, Trump’s so-called “favorite daughter” told her more than 8 million Instagram followers about her experience in the country.

“Grateful isn’t enough. Spending Easter and Holy Week surrounded by the beauty of Costa Rica was an indescribable gift. Time slowed down. “We surfed under golden skies, glided through the forest canopy, jumped into cool waterfalls, read until the sun set, and surrendered to stillness and deep sleep.”

In the images Ivanka shared, her three children (Arabella, Frederik, and Theodore) are seen engaging in various activities, such as jumping into a pool formed by a waterfall, horseback riding, and strolling along the beach.

Ivanka has been to Costa Rica four times.

According to international media, Ivanka and her family have been to Santa Teresa. Donald Trump’s eldest daughter has been to Costa Rica four times. Her most recent visit was a few days ago.

According to immigration records, Ivanka reported these entries:

February 2022: Arrived on February 17 and departed on the 22nd of the same month.

February 2023: Arrived on the 16th and departed on February 20.

March-April 2024: Arrived on March 31 and departed on April 8.

April 2025: Arrived on April 11.

At the time of writing, the Directorate of Immigration and Foreign Affairs had not provided this outlet with the departure date of Ivanka and company.

Among the members of her close circle who were in Costa Rica a few days ago are her husband Jared Kuschner, her children, her brother-in-law Joshua, and his wife Karlie Kloss. Photos published by American media outlets such as TMZ show their presence. Ivanka was spotted surfing while Kloss was under a tree on the beach. There are also images of Kloss with her husband.

Family Distancing?

Rumors of a possible feud between Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss began to intensify last year, especially after the two attended the same wedding but were not seen together. However, signs of a strained relationship between the model and the daughter of former President Donald Trump date back much further.

Karlie Kloss, renowned for her fashion career, has been clear about her political stance. Kloss publicly stated that she did not vote for Donald Trump in the 2016 or 2020 presidential elections. Furthermore, she condemned the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, describing it as an “un-American” act.

According to sources close to the Trump administration cited by US media, Ivanka Trump, who was then a senior advisor in the White House, was reportedly “surprised and hurt” by Kloss’s comments. This reportedly contributed to the rift between the two. Additionally, Joshua Kushner, like Kloss, is an avowed Democrat, marking a political divide with Ivanka and Jared, both Republicans. Has this trip to Costa Rica served to smooth things over?

