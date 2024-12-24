The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica has announced the days on which its facilities will be closed due to the year-end holidays. According to the official announcement, the Embassy and the Consular Section will not offer services to the public on the following dates:

Wednesday, December 25, 2024: Christmas Celebration.

Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Beginning of the New Year.

These dates coincide with national holidays in Costa Rica and federal holidays in the United States.

Regular schedule on other days of the season

During the rest of the Christmas period, the Embassy will continue to operate with its regular schedule: Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Recommendations for those in need of consular services

U.S. citizens and individuals who need to complete consular procedures, such as visa applications or passport renewals, are encouraged to plan ahead. This will help to avoid delays due to scheduled closures.

For emergency services, such as the issuance of temporary passports or assistance in urgent cases, the Embassy will maintain a special 24-hour contact line.

Access to additional information

The press release notes that any additional changes or updates to the opening hours will be published on the Embassy’s official website and on its social media channels.

