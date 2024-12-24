More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Special New Year’s Eve Hours at the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica

    Specific dates of closure at the Embassy and Consular Section

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica has announced the days on which its facilities will be closed due to the year-end holidays. According to the official announcement, the Embassy and the Consular Section will not offer services to the public on the following dates:

    Wednesday, December 25, 2024: Christmas Celebration.

    Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Beginning of the New Year.

    These dates coincide with national holidays in Costa Rica and federal holidays in the United States.

    Regular schedule on other days of the season

    During the rest of the Christmas period, the Embassy will continue to operate with its regular schedule: Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Recommendations for those in need of consular services

    U.S. citizens and individuals who need to complete consular procedures, such as visa applications or passport renewals, are encouraged to plan ahead. This will help to avoid delays due to scheduled closures.

    For emergency services, such as the issuance of temporary passports or assistance in urgent cases, the Embassy will maintain a special 24-hour contact line.

    Access to additional information

    The press release notes that any additional changes or updates to the opening hours will be published on the Embassy’s official website and on its social media channels.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWILMER USECHE
    Previous article
    Content Creators Living Abroad, a Boost to Their Creativity

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Content Creators Living Abroad, a Boost to Their Creativity

    Over the past 15 years, the expansion of social networks has given rise to numerous new professions, especially that...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »