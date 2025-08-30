On Wednesday evening, September 3rd, at 7 pm, the Spanish Cultural Center in Costa Rica will present the book “30 YEARS AND COUNTING OF THE CCE,” written by Alexander Jiménez. The book will be presented by Eva Martínez Sánchez, Ambassador of Spain to Costa Rica, and writer Carlos Cortés. The Ambassador will also introduce the Center’s new Director, Juan Sánchez Gutiérrez.

The Spanish Cultural Center, popularly known as El Farolito, was inaugurated in 1992. In 2022, its 30th anniversary was celebrated with a large number of friends who have accompanied the Center in various artistic disciplines and numerous activities.

For this reason, the Center wanted this celebration to remain in print so that the memory of the multitude of people who have passed through its doors in search of a space for freedom of expression, the latest creations in any artistic discipline from across the ocean, and training from other artists who contribute to more horizontal communication will not be erased.

Various generations

In 30 years, different generations have passed by, and nothing is more gratifying than being able to bring them together with their diverse visions in the presentation of this book. Today more than ever, a clear and distinct light is needed to shine above other interests and interests so that culture continues to be a driving force of development.

The new Director, Juan Sánchez Gutiérrez, holds a degree in Hispanic Philology, specializing in postwar Spanish literature. His professional career has focused on cultural management and production, especially in the field of the Performing Arts with a strong connection to contemporary dance.

For 20 years, he has been part of the Network of Cultural Centers of Spain and has directed centers in El Salvador, Peru, the Dominican Republic, and Bolivia. This experience has allowed him to learn about very diverse cultural realities, learn from local teams and communities, and network with many people committed to culture as a tool for social transformation.

For more information:

https://ccecr.org/evento/presentacion-del-libro-30-anos-y-contando

Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/cce_costarica

https://www.facebook.com/CCECostaRica

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR