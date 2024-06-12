Spanish Airline Iberojet Will Have 3 Weekly Flights Between San José and Madrid from June to October

The Spanish airline Iberojet announced, jointly with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), the increase of its direct flights between San José and Madrid, for the high season from June to October.There will now be three weekly services, including a third frequency on Thursdays, in addition to the existing ones on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Flights from San José to Madrid depart at 7:30 pm and arrive at 1:45 pm the following day, Madrid local time. The return flight from Madrid to San Jose departs at 3:00 pm and lands in San Jose at 5:30 pm.

Iberojet operates with the Airbus A350-900, one of the most modern and eco-sustainable aircraft on the market, with capacity for 432 passengers. “This aircraft guarantees a comfortable, quiet and safe trip, offering passengers a superior flight experience at competitive fares,” the company said in a statement.

All seats on board Iberojet flights are economy class, with options to enhance the experience by purchasing more comfortable seats or purchasing the Tourist + package.This package includes additional benefits such as preferential check-in, priority baggage delivery, seats with more legroom and a premium menu, among other services.

New Office in San José

Iberojet also opened a new office in San José, to facilitate procedures and bookings.The office is located on Rohrmoser Boulevard, 250 meters west of the National Stadium. The office operates Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.For further information, interested parties can contact Iberojet by e-mail at [email protected]or through its Call Center at 4052-5380.

Impact on Tourism and connectivity

Hermes Navarro, Head of Investment Attraction of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), highlighted the importance of the increase in flight frequencies for Costa Rica.

“The increase in frequencies of Iberojet airline further strengthens our connectivity with Spain, hand in hand with one of the largest tour operators in that country as is the Ávoris group. This provides more opportunities for travelers from Madrid to come to our country, as well as for Costa Ricans, many of whom have already experienced Iberojet’s excellent service,” the spokesman said.In 2023, 53,782 Spaniards arrived in Costa Rica by air, and in the first quarter of this year there have been 15,328 arrivals by the same route.

