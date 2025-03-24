More
    Soils Would Be Key in the Fight Against Climate Change in Costa Rica

    In regards to International Day of Forests

    This past March 21st, in celebration of the International Day of Forests, the Institute of Forest Research and Services of the National University (Inisefor-UNA) reaffirmed its commitment to research and knowledge generation for sustainable forest management that enhances the role of soils in the fight against climate change.

    In the framework of the International Day of Forests, the Institute of Forest Research and Services of the National University (Inisefor-UNA) calls for strengthening climate action in the forestry sector by incorporating soil organic carbon (SOC) into climate change mitigation strategies.

    Regulating the carbon cycle and maintaining ecosystem stability

    Forest soils store more carbon than aboveground biomass, which plays an important role in regulating the carbon cycle and maintaining ecosystem stability. However, at the global level, SOC measurement and monitoring still present methodological challenges that limit its inclusion in climate finance mechanisms, such as REDD+ and voluntary carbon markets.

    “At Inisefor-UNA, we are making progress in developing a comprehensive soil organic carbon assessment matrix, which establishes technical criteria to improve the accuracy and reliability of its quantification in different soil types and land uses in Costa Rica. This matrix incorporates rigorous methodologies, such as correction for stoniness and root removal, ensuring more accurate estimates of the actual carbon content in forest soils,” explained Víctor Meza, a researcher at Inisefor-UNA.

    According to the specialist, including SOC in climate action means greater carbon capture and storage, “because forest soils can retain carbon for centuries, which contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gases.”

    Precise monitoring of ecosystems

    Furthermore, “more precise monitoring of ecosystems can be achieved, because SOC measurement complements forest inventories and provides a comprehensive view of the role of forests in climate change mitigation.” For Meza, the inclusion of SOC in carbon credit schemes strengthens the economic value of forest conservation and sustainable management.

