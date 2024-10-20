An alliance led by Costa Rica, along with Argentina, Colombia, and Spain, will share the experience of the innovative project “Intelligent Tourist Destinations” at the Eighth International Meeting on Triangular Cooperation taking place in Lisbon, Portugal, on October 7 and 8, 2024, an event that brings together the key players in this field, with over 200 participants.

Co-financed by the Triangular Cooperation Fund of the European Union – Costa Rica – Latin America and the Caribbean ADELANTE 2, “Smart Tourist Destinations” is being implemented in Costa Rica (Tibás, Tarrazú, Sarchí, and La Fortuna) and Colombia (Oriente Antioqueño) to promote comprehensive tourism supported by technology, with benefits for communities and respect for the environment.

The project is led by the Technological Institute of Costa Rica (TEC), along with Promotur Tourism of the Canary Islands (Spain), the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina), the Mayor’s Office of Medellín (Colombia), accompanied by the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism, the Institute for Municipal Development and Advisory, the Promotion Agency of Eastern Antioquia, Coopelesca, and CAMTIC, benefiting municipalities in Costa Rica and Colombia, tourism chambers, and cooperatives.

The project team member and professor at TEC, Guillermo Castro, who is participating in the event in Lisbon, highlighted that thanks to Triangular Cooperation, more than 600 people have been trained and international experts from Europe have been brought in to advance this topic.

“The Smart Tourist Destinations initiative shows that, with technology, the sector can be more innovative and friendly for tourists, while also closing the opportunity gaps for rural communities and small businesses,” Castro stated.

The roundtable in which Costa Rica participates focuses on how information and communication technologies and artificial intelligence can enhance collaboration among partners and provide innovative solutions in triangular cooperation.

Triangular cooperation is a horizontal modality focused on partnerships, where the technical knowledge and resources of the partners aim to address challenges of sustainable development.

Significant national and regional impact

The project “Smart Tourist Destinations” is one of the 6 initiatives currently underway with significant national and regional impact, co-financed by the Triangular Cooperation Fund of the European Union – Costa Rica – Latin America and the Caribbean, within the framework of ADELANTE 2.

This fund is a contribution from the European Union of €1.2 million, coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship (MREC) and the Ministry of National Planning and Economic Policy (MIDEPLAN), which is channeled through the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation. (AECID). In addition, “Smart Tourist Destinations” has in-kind co-financing from the involved entities.

Sharing knowledge and experiences on triangular cooperation

The International Meeting on Triangular Cooperation has been held annually in Lisbon since 2012, with the aim of contributing to the building of a community of practice and sharing knowledge and experiences on triangular cooperation as a way to implement the global development agenda.

In this event, organized by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Camões Institute of Portugal, nearly 200 people from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America, African and Asian countries are participating, representing public institutions, international organizations, civil society organizations, academia, and research institutions.

