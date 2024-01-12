More
    Search
    Entertainment
    Updated:

    Shawn Mendes Adventure in Costa Rica Reached More than 2.5 Million People

    More and more artists fall in love with the country!

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    “Pure Life!!!! Happy New Year!! I’m really looking forward to it this year! grateful, grateful, grateful.”That was the New Year’s message that Canadian singer Shawn Mendes published from Costa Rica a few days ago and that continues to attract attention on his social networks (and in the world of entertainment).

    The artist shared images of his stay at the beach, a surf session and a quad bike ride. The shots, presumably generated in Guanacaste, until this weekend had 2,525,000 reactions on Instagram.

    International speculation

    To this we must add the speculations that various international media began to raise due to the coincidence that the Spanish artist Aitana also spent New Year’s Eve on the Nicoya Peninsula.

    In their case, the first photographs were labeled in Santa Teresa and also accompanied by a very Tico message: “2024, Pure Life.” Then he added a second publication with other snapshots of his time in the country.

    The entertainment press joined them in the Costa Rica exhibition

    Between speculation and irony, several international publications showed the vacations of both artists. Some clarified that they were different trips, while others left open the question of whether there was some type of rapprochement between the celebrities.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    These are the 13 Costa Rican National Parks that Sell Entrance Tickets Online
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Top Local DestinationsTCRN STAFF -

    These are the 13 Costa Rican National Parks that Sell Entrance Tickets Online

    With the active vacation season, national parks become one of the destinations that Costa Rican and foreign tourists choose.Of...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »